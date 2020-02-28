Plumbing repairs at Warren County’s Ephram White Park have proven to be more extensive than expected, but county Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer expects them to be completed in time for spring and summer activities.
Kummer reported on the progress at Thursday’s Warren Fiscal Court meeting, where the magistrates approved purchasing a $6,980 utility locator and leak detector that could be a deterrent to the type of problems discovered at the park near Warren East High School.
“The complex has been shut down for about two and a half weeks,” Kummer said. “When we got into it, we unearthed different issues. We had about a half-dozen leaks in the main line. We had irrigation issues and valve control issues.”
Kummer said county stormwater management personnel and Stewart Richey Construction have been working to replace 320 feet of pipes and repair the problems encountered with the 20-year-old plumbing.
“We’re upgrading the pipes with heavy-quality PVC piping,” he said. “We’ll have new valves every 20 feet. If we have problems in the future, we can isolate it better.”
The utility locator and leak detector will be valuable for the parks department and other county departments in heading off similar problems in the future, Kummer said.
With work continuing, Kummer didn’t have a total cost of the Ephram White repairs, but another water-related issue did have its price tag approved Thursday.
The magistrates voted to approve spending $83,704.55 for Scott & Ritter to do storm sewer remediation in the Aquarius Way area.
That was the lowest of four bids received, according to Stormwater Program Manager Nikki Koller.
“Basically, a pipe has collapsed in that area,” Koller explained. “The repairs are beyond the scope of our maintenance crew.”
But that wasn’t the most expensive item approved by the magistrates Thursday. They voted to approve a contract amendment with Southern Health Partners for 2020 that will mean spending $81,176.10 monthly for providing medical services for an inmate population that is routinely in the 700 range at the Warren County Regional Jail. It represents a 2 percent increase in the contract with Southern Health Partners.
“Other than personnel, this is the biggest line item in our budget,” Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon said. “It’s a huge number, but it covers such things as medication, nursing, detox and emergency room evaluations. Having a nurse on site around the clock is invaluable.”
Magistrates also approved paying Advanced Systems Technology $2,050 for the inspection of the smoke evacuation system for the annual jail inspection.
Another jail-related item approved was an expenditure of $1,800 to Booth Fire and Safety for the inspection of the fire alarm systems at the main jail building and the Class D building. First District Magistrate Doug Gorman, owner of Booth Fire and Safety, abstained from voting on the item.
The magistrates also approved issuing industrial revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $175 million to facilitate the plans of beverage can manufacturer Crown Cork & Seal USA to build a 327,000-square-foot building in Warren County’s Kentucky Transpark.
Gov. Andy Beshear was scheduled to be at the Transpark on Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Crown Cork & Seal plant that is expected to employ more than 120 workers.
Among the other items approved Thursday were more improvements to county parks.
The magistrates agreed to spend $4,090 for Buck Electric to install a new light at the entrance to Buchanon Park, and they signed off on spending $17,305.70 to upgrade the 16 lights at the Griffin Park youth football field to LED lights.
Other parks items approved were a $6,600 expense to Scotty’s Contracting for asphalt replacement at Griffin Park, a $6,730 expense to Gunter Roofing for replacement of guttering at the Phil Moore Park gymnasium, an expenditure of $2,500 to Buck Electric for work to connect the new LED sign at Buchanon Park, and a $13,812 expenditure to Vermont Systems for the annual maintenance of the RecTrac software used by the parks department for league scheduling, reservations, pass management and other functions.
Also approved was a Special Tourism Project Fund request from the NCM Motorsports Park of $35,000 for the development of a new off-road attraction for Jeeps and other four-wheel-drive vehicles called the Overland Course.
The Warren County Drug Task Force was approved to purchase two 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 trucks at a cost of $28,682 each and one 2020 Chevrolet Traverse at a cost of $28,392. The vehicles will be purchased with funds from the sale of forfeited vehicles.
A $1,600 expenditure was approved for DC Elevator Co. to make repairs to elevator No. 7 at the Warren County Justice Center.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
