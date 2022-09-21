New pavement for miles of city streets and city park parking lots are one the way after the Bowling Green City Commission meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners approved a $2,145,365 bid from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone of Bowling Green for the city’s annual street paving program.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said Scotty’s was the lone bidder, with an original offer of $2.6 million. The bid was negotiated down to the approved $2.1 million.
The list of roads slated to be paved “are subject to change,” Meisel said.
City Engineer Melissa Cansler explained that all city roads are evaluated regularly for overall condition to determine the paving list.
The number of roads to be repaved might be adjusted based on fluctuations in asphalt prices, she said. The city hopes that the repaving projects will start in about a month.
Also approved Tuesday was a $234,855 bid from Scotty’s to repave two of the main parking lots at Lampkin Park.
Meisel said the park has six lots and the city hopes to repave the other lots next year.
Tuesday also marked the last city commission meeting of Public Works Director Greg Meredith, who is retiring.
Meisel called Meredith “top notch” and “the best public works director the city has ever had.”
Meredith, who previously worked as chief district engineer in the Kentucky Department of Highways in Bowling Green, was named city public works director in 2016.
Meredith said he always tried to do his best for the city.
On second and final readings, commissioners also formally approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Stupp Fiber for a high-speed internet network for residential customers in the city, as well as a various agreements that will lead to the transfer of day-to-day operations of Stadium Park Plaza from Manhattan Capital to Sky Property Management.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.