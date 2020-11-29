Rapidly advancing technology will make thousands of jobs obsolete, and that shift is now anticipated to arrive within the decade with the coronavirus crisis accelerating employers’ reliance on automation.
About 18 million workers across the South who were initially expected to become unemployable by 2030 are now expected to face that stark reality by 2025, according to an analysis by the Atlanta-based Southern Regional Education Board.
“The impact of this could be really almost catastrophic for us if we don’t start to recognize where we are,” SREB President and former Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt told the Daily News. “There’s going to be plenty of jobs. It’s just going to be a matter of whether we have somebody with the skills or not.”
The SREB represents 16 states, including Kentucky, and in a new report it calls for investments in job-retraining programs, more inventive college and career education and industry partnerships. If action isn’t taken, the shift will certainly widen inequality for workers in conventional blue-collar jobs, Pruitt said.
“The jobs that have typically been there that may or may not help you get above the poverty line – they just simply won’t be there anymore,” Pruitt said.
According to the analysis, adults with low levels of education are the most susceptible to disruption from workplace automation – with about 64% of active workers across the South holding only a high school diploma or less. In Kentucky, 67% of the state’s workers fell into that category, the report showed.
Automation will most greatly disrupt sectors that employ the most workers across the region, including food preparation, sales, clerical and administrative work, transportation, production, health care and business operations.
This shift is coinciding with a pandemic that the SREB anticipates will leave more than half of the nation’s workers who were out of work in May with little or no chance to return to their same jobs, citing data from the Economic Policy Institute.
The group’s analysis showed that more than 5 million workers across the South will face this reality, and in Kentucky, it indicates that 180,000 are highly unlikely to be called back to work.
“If we don’t take these adults, focus on getting them up-skilled and their children – who are by the way 10 times more likely to go into the same line of work as mom and dad – we’re heading toward a big cliff,” Pruitt said. “It’s a multi-generational cliff.”
There will still be job opportunities, Pruitt stressed, but only for those with the right skill set who can work alongside cutting-edge tech, like those who work in the advanced manufacturing sector, for example.
Pruitt sees the use of federal funds to offer child care or food service for people in job training programs – and making community colleges a key partner in that effort – as one possible solution.
Otherwise, workers “may not see a way to get back to the workforce if we don’t have a very concerted effort to help them see that there are opportunities for them and help remove barriers for them to do it,” Pruitt said.
