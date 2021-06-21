Before the pandemic, Kentucky was making some modest progress at lifting families out of poverty and expanding the number of children covered by health insurance.
Then came COVID-19, which shuttered schools, emptied kitchen pantries and put many parents out of work and closer to eviction after defaulting on mortgage and rent payments.
“The commonwealth can and will bounce back from the ripple effects of the pandemic, and a key component of that is ensuring kids and families have the resources to meet basic needs and overcome daily challenges,” said Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, which released its Kids Count report Monday.
The Kids Count Data Book – which ranks Kentucky at 37th in the nation when it comes to overall child well-being – urges state and local leaders, particularly governors and state legislatures, to take action.
The report promotes policy solutions targeted at families and children, including directing more dollars to schools in state budgets and confronting “the disparate effects of the pandemic on communities of color, as well as inequities – deeper in some states than others – that existed long before the crisis began,” the report said.
“Kentucky communities will only become stronger with the continued thoughtful leadership of the governor and General Assembly that has led to smart investments of federal funds into addressing the pervasive digital divide, supporting our fragile child care sector and ensuring schoolchildren have access to food while learning at home through the Pandemic-EBT program,” Brooks said in a news release announcing the report’s release.
On economic well-being, Kentucky ranked 40th nationwide. Kentucky placed in the middle of the pack when it comes to education, ranking 30th nationwide. It ranked 35th for health and 43rd for the family and community category.
The annual report, compiled by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, measures child well-being as a composite of data across four key areas: economic well-being, education, health and family and community. To assess these broad categories, it makes use of 16 indicators in total.
Using 2019 data, which is the latest available, the report said existing cracks in the nation’s social safety net are poised to create even larger fractures. Children of color, for example, felt the fallout of the pandemic more sharply, the report said.
“The rankings in this edition of the Data Book, which are based on 2019 data, show that despite gains since the Great Recession, the nation was not ensuring every child had the opportunity to thrive,” the report said. “Children should not go hungry in the richest country in the world. Families should not have to forego medical care. Parents should not endure unceasing anxiety about being evicted.”
Nationally, the problems are persistent, the report said. Child poverty remained high in 2019, and reading and math proficiency rates were still too low. Enduring racial disparities held firm. Some states have consistently fallen short over the years: All but three states, for example, that ranked in the bottom 20 in this year’s Data Book were in that same category a decade ago.
In its 2019 edition, most of the states with the fastest-growing populations were in the south and west, and that shift appeared to continue in 2020. In other words, the states adding the most children are also the places least prepared to help kids and families succeed.
Citing data sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted in multiple waves since the onset of the pandemic, the report noted several troubling findings.
More than one in five households with children (22%) said they had only a modicum of confidence or no confidence at all that they would be able to make their next rent or mortgage payment on time.
One in seven adults with children (14%) said their household sometimes or always lacked enough food to eat in the most recent week. For Black households, that same figure was one in four (25%), Latino households 20% and households of two or more races 21%. Compare that to their White (10%) and Asian (9%) counterparts, and the disparities are vast.
On the national front, it puts forward several proposed policy solutions – foremost of which is making the expansion of the federal child tax credit permanent. Authorized under the March rescue package, it’s expected to cut the child poverty rate by more than half by providing $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for each older child up to 18 years old.
The tax credit is only authorized for one year, however, and it’s unclear whether Congress will make the expansion permanent.
“This single change to the law will lift more than 4 million children above the poverty line in 2021. Many of them will be Black and Latino kids and families, enabling even more families of color to move out of poverty, too,” the report said.
