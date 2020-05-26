A Barren County man was arrested Sunday after police responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in a residence.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a location on South Morgan Street, where they learned that an altercation had occurred and Jasean Patterson, 19, of Glasgow, had discharged the firearm inside the home.
No one was injured and the firearm was determined to have been stolen from Tennessee, according to GPD.
Patterson was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm), fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.