A report of shots fired at a Morgantown Road residence turned up no gunshot victims, but did result in the arrest of one man on a misdemeanor charge.
Deputies responded Wednesday morning to the residence, located between Hadley and the Butler County line, after a neighbor called to report hearing shots fired.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said the caller claimed to have witnessed two cars speeding off in opposite directions on U.S. 231 moments after hearing the shot, and also heard a man yelling and cursing.
Shortly after that call, someone from Warren County Marble, located across from the residence, called to report a disturbance at their location involving a man who was shouting and behaving erratically, Hightower said.
Multiple cruisers from the sheriff's office converged to attempt to locate the suspect and gather information.
During the incident, a deputy got on a bullhorn and commanded anyone in the house to step outside.
Hightower said Kentucky State Police were called to assist, and a trooper with a KSP K-9 arrived at the scene.
Minutes after the trooper and dog arrived, law enforcement made entry into the house and located two men.
One man appeared to be under the influence and was taken into custody on a charge of public intoxication. The other person was not charged with a crime, Hightower said.
Shotgun shells were located outside the house, but no gunshot victims were found at the address, Hightower said.
Investigators were following up on information about the vehicles reported to have driven away from the house, the sheriff said.
