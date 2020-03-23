A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday night after deputies responded to a shots fired complaint.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a neighbor at an Upper Stone Avenue apartment complex reported hearing a shot coming from a duplex.
Deputies contacted the occupants of the apartment where the shot reportedly originated and found suspected marijuana, gun-cleaning equipment and an apparent bullet hole in the ceiling. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found a handgun along with additional drugs, paraphernalia and ammunition.
Robert Windham, 42, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
