For the first time in five years, the number of overdose deaths in the state decreased, according to an annual report released by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
The 2018 Overdose Fatality Report released this month shows that 1,247 Kentuckians died from overdoses last year, a 15 percent decrease from the 1,477 deaths reported in 2017 by the state agency, an arm of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
Overdose deaths had been steadily increasing since 2013 as the state reckoned with the opioid crisis and the increasing prevalence of heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues in the drug supply.
Though most counties witnessed a decrease in overdose deaths from 2017, the 17 deaths reported in Warren County last year represent an increase from the 13 documented here two years ago.
Warren County had the 11th-highest total overdose deaths among all Kentucky counties last year.
The report from the state office of drug control policy attributed the decrease in fatal overdoses to a number of factors, including the statewide use of prescription drug monitoring programs, expanded availability of naloxone – also commonly known as Narcan – to reverse the effects of heroin overdoses and the enactment of laws addressing the availability of prescription medications.
One of those laws limits opioid prescriptions for acute pain to a three-day supply, with some exceptions.
While deaths went down overall, the number of fatal overdoses involving either methamphetamine or fentanyl and fentanyl analogues increased from 2017.
Overdoses involving either heroin, oxycodone or gabapentin all decreased last year.
Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, said meth continues to be the predominant drug in local investigations, with the area being inundated with crystal meth of high purity imported from Mexico.
"We have been very attentive and aggressive to heroin and fentanyl and we still see very little of that here," Loving said.
Relative to Jefferson County and northern Kentucky, heroin's presence has barely registered in Warren County, and Loving believes the reasons are multifold: arrests of local drug traffickers who sought to get into dealing heroin, and a customer base of users addicted to meth who prefer the effects of that stimulant to the narcotic effect of heroin.
The harm reduction program introduced in 2016 by the Barren River District Health Department to help address drug addiction has seen tangible results.
The program includes an anonymous needle exchange that helps to combat the spread of bloodborne diseases through the sharing of contaminated needles, supplies of free naloxone, harm reduction kits to protect intravenous drug users from disease caused by needle sharing and referrals to treatment programs as needed.
"We're having a good rate of testing folks for HIV and hepatitis C, and with the doses of Narcan we've given out, we are capturing some data," said Ashley Lillard, population health branch manager for the health department.
The department began giving out Narcan in April to clients participating in the harm reduction program, and a needle exchange program was introduced last year in Barren County.
Lillard said the health department has given out 112 naloxone kits, which are provided through a partnership with the Kentucky Pharmacy Association.
"We have four reports that our Narcan was used to reverse an opioid overdose," Lillard said.
Clients at the health department seeking treatment for addiction are made aware of local resources and also are directed to the website findhelpnowky.org, a website that allows users to find an addiction treatment facility that is taking on new clients.
The site is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was formed through a partnership among multiple state agencies.
Loving said the increased public awareness and availability of naloxone will make a difference in reducing the amount of fatal overdoses in the future.
In addition to efforts to spread awareness of treatment resources, Loving said another factor that has helped address addiction is the law mandating physicians to refer to the Kentucky All Schedule Prescription Electronic Reporting database before prescribing a controlled substance to a patient.
The database monitors controlled substance prescriptions in the state.
"The education that went out to medical professionals about the addictive qualities of pain medications has also been very important in not creating new addicts," Loving said. "I'll qualify that many physicians were lied to by the drug companies over that issue, and as we can see, it didn't work out well."
Warren County was a statistical outlier in the annual overdose fatality report, but Loving expressed optimism that increased awareness of available treatment resources, continued law enforcement action against drug traffickers and other factors can help stem the tide of deadly overdoses.
"We didn't get into this mess overnight, and we're not going to get out of it overnight, but these numbers do make me think there's light at the end of the tunnel," Loving said.
