Law enforcement is investigating a suspicious package containing white powder that was sent to the Bowling Green home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, according to a report from Politico.
The report cited Sergio Gor, an adviser to the senator, who said a large envelope arrived at Paul's Bowling Green home from an unknown sender and is being examined for harmful substances.
Timothy Beam, an FBI spokesman, confirmed in an email that the FBI's Louisville branch is working with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Capitol Hill Police by providing forensic and technical support to the investigation.
The Daily News has reached out to Paul's office requesting comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.