As Kentucky lawmakers craft a two-year state budget and decide which education priorities to fund, the Southern Education Foundation is urging policymakers across the South to address out-of-school factors that influence in-school academics.
“Public policies and practices must also address the persistent disparities that exist beyond school walls for Black and Brown adults, low-income earners, women and adults with low educational attainment levels,” Southern Education Foundation President and CEO Raymond Pierce said in a news release.
“This is especially true in Southern states, which are home to a high percentage of vulnerable populations and are among the states with the lowest rankings for educational attainment, income, employment and other economic measures,” Pierce said.
Pierce was promoting a new report from the Atlanta-based nonprofit – “Economic Vitality and Education in the South.” The full report is at southern education.org.
The report offers a pre-pandemic look at how poverty, hunger and malnutrition, housing, the criminal justice system, workplace practices, access to child care and early childhood education and school discipline practices impact Black and Brown families and poor people.
It said policymakers should first look at students’ social and economic situation if they truly want to end inequality in education.
In 2019, even before the pandemic, Black students were disproportionality more likely to face school suspensions, referrals to law enforcement and arrests for behavior issues than their White peers.
Of the students referred to law enforcement, for example, 19% were Black despite making up 11% of the total student population.
White students, by comparison, represented 77% of all students, though just 69% of those referred to the police for misbehavior.
Additionally, Black and Brown families were more likely to live in poverty – with Black households on average bringing in $14,458 less than White households. Black families also paid more for child care, accounting for as much as 16% of their household income compared to 12% for White households.
Black and Hispanic adults, in particular, had lower rates of postsecondary education attainment compared to White adults. It said 19% of Black adults and 20% of Hispanic adults held at least a Bachelor’s degree, compared with 25% of White adults.
Black and Hispanic adults were also less likely to be employed than their White peers. The unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic adults were 6% and 5.6%, respectively, compared with 4.5% for White adults.
Perhaps most starkly, larger shares of Black and Hispanic students underperformed their White peers on national academic assessments: 85% of Black students, 74% of Hispanic students and 64% of White scored below proficiency in reading. For math, those rates were 89% for Black students, 80% for Hispanic students and 68% for White students.
“Children’s educational opportunities are inextricably linked to where they live,” Meagan Crowe, the report’s author, said of its results. “Most public school students attend schools in their communities. When those communities are largely low-income, the schools tend to be underfunded and under-resourced. Moreover, students who have to move often, who face food insecurity or who are suspended or expelled from school tend to suffer academically.
“Trying to improve our education system without addressing the range of out-of-school factors that affect students’ achievement is inadequate and doomed to failure,” Crowe said.