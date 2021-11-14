Warren County has made some progress in improving economic security for families, but it still has work to do when it comes to reducing the number of children who live in low-income households and in foster care.
Those are among the key findings noted for Warren County in the 2021 Kids Count County Data Book by Kentucky Youth Advocates, which uses 17 measures of child well-being to show whether outcomes for children across Kentucky have improved, worsened or stagnated over a five-year period.
“When you look at the Warren County data, as always there is a lot about which to be proud of,” KYA Executive Director Terry Brooks said. “In general, the county mirrors Kentucky trends – though a warning light is noted in the issues around children in state care, which is a state trend as well. The one issue that leaps out from the Warren County data to me is around childhood poverty.”
Warren County has made some progress in reducing the number of children living in poverty – defined as household incomes below 100% of the federal poverty level.
However, the percentage of kids living in low-income households – or 200% below the federal poverty level – spiked slightly in the latest edition of the report.
“As we know, economic well-being is such a powerful element for kids growing up, be that health outcomes or academic achievement. That data point should challenge Warren Countians to let their federal and state representatives know that ideas like the child tax credit, more affordable health care and curbs on predatory lending are vital issues,” Brooks told the Daily News. “That data point should also inspire local leaders to think creatively about how they can help the local economy in Bowling Green by helping families with their ‘kitchen table money matters.’ ”
One major red flag the report points out for Warren County is how it’s performed on family and community issues.
It notes that more Warren County children are in foster care, fewer are reuniting with their families and there are more births by mothers without high school diplomas.
Warren County’s full profile in the report is attached to this story online at bgdailynews.com.
This year’s Kids Count County Data Book takes equity as a central focus, Brooks said in an online news conference Wednesday.
Although the state is making strides in improving child poverty, that progress is not equal across all demographics.
The report notes that child poverty rates remain much higher for Black (32%) and Latino (30%) children and children of two or more races (33%) compared to White children (19%).
Further, even though there is no evidence that shows out-of-school suspensions work to improve student behavior, schools are continuing to use them. Black students, who receive these punishments at much higher rates than their White peers, are suspended as early as kindergarten. The disparities grow during middle and high school. In middle school, for example, Black students receive out-of-school suspensions at a rate of 47.8 per 100 students compared to just 10.9 for White students. The report advocates for alternative responses, such as mental health supports and restorative justice practices.
The report also points out how disproportionately Black parents are kept away from their children through incarceration.
In Kentucky counties of all sizes, Black parents are incarcerated at substantially higher rates than parents of other races. The greatest disparities are in suburban counties, where 16.1 Black parents are in state custody per 1,000 adults, compared to 2.8 per 1,000 adults for White parents.
The report advocates community-based sentencing alternatives that promote both rehabilitation and accountability to allow parents who committed nonviolent offenses to stay connected to their children, minimizing the trauma for children of having a parent incarcerated and the disproportionate impacts on Black youth.
“Talking about data without an ethical commitment rings hollow,” Brooks said during the online news conference.
To make his point, he borrowed a concept from Judaism and rabbinic tradition, which holds that understanding something and acting on it are one and the same.
“You can’t know something and not act on it,” Brooks said.