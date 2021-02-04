An Edmonson County man was arrested in connection with the reported theft of a motorcycle.
Joshua C. Lindsey, 28, of Brownsville, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (more than $500 but less than $10,000), obscuring the identity of a machine, possession of burglary tools, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a complaint about 4 p.m. Wednesday about a person riding in the 900 block of East Hack Road on a stolen motorcycle.
Deputies patrolling the area later saw Lindsey working on a motorcycle in a driveway of an East Hack Road residence. The man and the motorcycle matched what was described in the complaint, the sheriff's office said.
When deputies pulled into the driveway, Lindsey began walking away, ignoring commands to stop and entering a trailer on the property. He was brought out of the trailer and handcuffed, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies learned the motorcycle and vehicle identification number had been freshly spray-painted, and a backpack in Lindsey's possession contained items believed used to aid in stealing the motorcycle, the sheriff's office said.
Lindsey was also served a criminal summons from Warren County for violating an emergency protective order as well as a bench warrant from Warren County for failure to appear on drug charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.