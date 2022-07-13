Scott Waste Services is likely returning as the city of Bowling Green franchisee for residential waste collection, but maybe with a little more oversight.
Less than three weeks after Republic Services was awarded the exclusive franchise for city trash hauling, and after negotiations broke down mainly over how quickly Republic's service could begin, Warren Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to take a different route.
"The solid waste committee recommended Republic on June 24, and we began the process of getting an agreement," said Shawn Alcott, the attorney representing the county's division for environmental planning and assistance. "Despite our best efforts, we were unable to come to agreeable terms."
With those talks breaking down, Alcott said, "Our recommendation is to pursue a negotiated franchise agreement with Scott Waste Services."
Scott Waste has held the exclusive city waste collection franchise for more than 20 years, but its run seemed to be over after that June 24 meeting of fiscal court.
All Kentucky counties are statutorily required to designate a solid waste management area (or district) and develop a solid waste management plan to manage the municipal solid waste generated in their area.
Republic submitted a bid to provide weekly trash pickup and scheduled pickup of brush, limbs and oversized items at a cost per household of $20.75 per month.
That bid was chosen over a Scott Waste bid that charged a monthly fee of $19.37 per household.
Stan Reagan, the county's coordinator of environmental and technical services, said at the June 24 meeting that Republic was the choice because “they most closely followed the requirements of the request for proposals, including back-door trash pickup where needed.”
But the issue was hardly settled, as details of the franchise agreement needed to be nailed down.
"Anytime in a public procurement, you accept a bid and then go forward with negotiations," Alcott explained.
Those negotiations with Republic hit a snag when Scott Waste announced that it planned to end its service to city residents on July 31.
"That put us in a difficult position," said Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings, who is a member of the solid waste committee along with Alcott, Reagan, First District Magistrate Doug Gorman, and former magistrate Doc Kaelin. "There was no way Republic could get everything ready in less than 30 days."
In talks with Republic, Cummings said, company representatives told the committee they could have service ready by Aug. 31.
"That would mean a month without any service," Cummings said. "We couldn't do that."
Cummings' dissatisfaction with Scott Waste was such that he cast the lone vote against opening negotiations with the company after Alcott presented that as the committee's recommendation.
"I'm not happy about this," Cummings said. "Their (Scott's) initial action is what put us in this position. If they had agreed to run trash service through the end of August, we wouldn't be in this position."
Gorman, the other sitting magistrate on the solid waste committee, admitted that there was "a sense of disappointment on the committee," but he said: "We appreciate the corporate citizenship of Republic and Scott."
Both companies can continue as garbage-hauling options for county residents outside the Bowling Green city limits under non-exclusive franchises, but Scott Waste is now again the only option for city residents.
That news wasn't exactly greeted with cheers by city residents who chimed in on social media Tuesday to express their disappointment in continuing a franchise with a company they say has not provided a quality service.
Alcott said she and the other committee members are aware of that dissatisfaction and will take it into consideration during negotiations with Scott.
"We'll flesh out the details, including the scope of services and service performance," Alcott said. "We'll discuss how we expect them to report to us."
Likewise, Reagan said accountability will be a big part of negotiations with Scott.
"Everything should be performance-based," he said, "and we should have the ability to enforce that.
"We can address accountability by maybe having them come to fiscal court and report on a regular basis."
While details of the exclusive city franchise are still to be worked out, fiscal court had already awarded non-exclusive franchises for county residents.
Those franchisees and their monthly costs: Blue Moon Sanitation ($22), Scott Waste ($22.10), Republic Services ($26.51), Green River Waste ($32) and Taylor Sanitation ($38).
The magistrates also voted at the June 24 meeting to award a franchise to Utah-based Recyclops to provide an optional subscription recycling service in the city for $8.50 per month and the same service to county residents outside the city limits at $10.50 per month.
That subscription fee will pay for every-other-week pickups of plastics, paper, metals and cardboard. Glass recycling will cost another $5 per month.
Reagan said it’s possible the county could add non-exclusive options for both waste hauling and recycling for residents outside the city of Bowling Green.