Recycling is back, and so is Monarch Environmental, but both are returning in different forms after action taken Friday by Warren Fiscal Court.
Monarch, doing business now as Republic Services, was awarded on Friday the exclusive franchise for residential waste collection in the city of Bowling Green, a contract it had held for 30 years until a change to Scott Waste Services in the year 2000.
Fiscal court magistrates also agreed to an arrangement with Utah-based Recyclops to provide an optional subscription recycling service in the city for $8.50 per month and the same service to county residents outside the city limits at $10.50 per month.
Friday's action came after nearly six months of deliberating by the county's solid waste committee, which came up with recommendations that were approved unanimously by the six magistrates.
Although Scott Waste submitted a bid to continue as the city's exclusive waste hauler, county Coordinator of Environmental and Technical Services Stan Reagan said Republic was the choice because "they most closely followed the requirements of the request for proposals, including back-door trash pickup where needed."
Republic's bid to provide weekly trash pickup and scheduled pickups of brushes, limbs and oversized items comes at a cost per household of $20.75 per month.
Reagan said the bid is actually a cost savings for city residents.
If the existing franchise remained in place, Reagan said, city residents would be paying $22.15 for solid waste services after the end of the year.
Reagan is hoping for a smooth transition from Scott Waste to Republic in the city, but he said residents should expect "at least a 90-day transition period."
Republic also submitted a bid that combined curbside recycling and trash pickup for a monthly fee of $24.75, but the solid waste committee went with a recycling program that will be optional for city and county residents.
Recyclops is offering what the company's vice president of sales, Dennis Wise, called a "subscription service, not unlike Netflix."
Wise said Recyclops operates in 18 states and more than 170 cities, providing curbside pickup of such recyclables as paper, plastic and aluminum to those residents willing to pay its subscription fee.
The company’s proposal is to allow city of Bowling Green residents to opt in to its biweekly curbside recycling pickups for a fee of $8.50 per month. For another $5 per month, the company will pick up glass. A countywide program will cost $10.50 per month, but adding glass takes the price to $17.50.
Recyclops will utilize independent contractors to pick up the recyclables, which will be taken to Nashville for processing.
"Recyclops is completely new to us," Reagan said. "But we talked to people in other communities where they do business, and they seem to be a responsible company.
"I hope people sign up for the service, and I hope Recyclops finds contractors to do the delivering."
Recyclops will give county residents a curbside recycling option for the first time since Southern Recycling ended its service in 2020.
Although the Recyclops service is considerably more expensive than the curbside program Southern Recycling offered for more than 20 years, county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said he is happy to once again have recycling available.
"It gives the people who want to recycle an option," he said, "but it doesn't require anyone to pay into the system."
The magistrates also approved five non-exclusive contracts for waste hauling in parts of the county outside the Bowling Green city limits.
Those franchisees and their monthly costs: Blue Moon Sanitation ($22), Scott Waste ($22.10), Republic Services ($26.51), Green River Waste ($32) and Taylor Sanitation ($38).
Reagan said it's possible the county could add non-exclusive options for both waste hauling and recycling for residents outside the city of Bowling Green.