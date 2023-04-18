'We need a candidate who can beat Beshear'
Buy Now

Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles visits with Republican voters, election candidates and Warren County residents Friday at the Southern Kentucky Lincoln Day Dinner at the National Corvette Museum.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

On a typical day on the campaign trail, Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles can be found driving a big red truck, stopping in every corner of the commonwealth.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you