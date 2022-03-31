Warren County Republican candidates had the opportunity to speak to constituents Tuesday night during a meet-and-greet event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central KY.
The group invited all Republican candidates in the May 17 GOP primary to give a two-minute speech in front of a large crowd at Bowling Green Country Club.
Gayla Warner, the club’s master of ceremonies for the event, said the club wanted to provide a platform for all conservative candidates in the county to talk about their plans if they were elected.
“It just gave them an opportunity to speak in front of an audience that wanted to hear what they had to say,” Warner said. “It shows our candidates that we are very serious about supporting them, and this is for all (Republican) candidates.
“We are supporting conservative candidates, and we want to hear what they have to say,” she said. “We are not blindly following candidates. We want to hear what they can do for our community.”
Candidates who spoke at the forum included Doug Gorman and Jack Wright, who are running for Warren County judge-executive; Leanette Lopez and Kevin Jackson for Kentucky House of Representatives District 20; Sandy Jones Boussard, Scott Lasley and Luis Llontop for 1st district magistrate; Rick Williams for 3rd district magistrate; Joe Imel and Rex McWhorter for 4th district magistrate; Eric Aldridge for 5th district magistrate; Ron Cummings and Shawn Helbig for 6th district magistrate; and Robert Duvall for House District 17.
Those running in the GOP primary talked about their backgrounds, qualifications for office, platform and concerns for the community.
The continued growth of Warren County and conservative values were the most talked-about subjects among the candidates.
After the forum ended, a few candidates took questions from the crowd on some specific issues.
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and City Commissioner Sue Parrigin moderated the forum while City Commissioner Melinda Hill and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower were also in attendance.
Hightower and Alcott briefly spoke and offered words of support to the candidates before the forum.
Both mentioned the response from community leaders after the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
“I am so grateful just to serve Warren County and this community,” Hightower said. “We look back over the past few years and so many things have happened – in particular the tornado that devastated our community. And so many people in here that are running for office stepped up in so many different positions and made sure that people in our community had what they needed to be taken care of.
“I’ll continue to pray for you all because you are the future leaders as well,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with you all. I am so thankful for each person who had a hand in helping us rebuild this community.”
Alcott spoke to the crowd about the need for conservative leadership in local and state government.
“It is a privilege to serve as your mayor,” he said. “No one ever predicted what this community would experience in the last 90 days, but what I can tell you is that this community prevailed. We could not do what we do for this city without like-minded conservative individuals that are concerned about not having our government taken from us.”
