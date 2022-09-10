There was one person on everyone’s mind Friday night at the Republican Party’s Kentucky State Convention, where six Kentucky Republican gubernatorial candidates made their case for the party’s nomination.
Gov. Andy Beshear, and who has the best chance to defeat him in the 2023 gubernatorial election, was the evening’s central question.
The annual event, hosted for the first time by the Republican Women of South Central Kentucky at Sloan Convention Center, featured jewelry and clothing booths and copious American flag paraphernalia.
After a rendition of “God Bless America,” U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie of Bowling Green and Doug Gorman, the event moderator and Warren County candidate for judge-executive, made opening remarks to set the tone for the evening. They spoke about the need for the Republican Party to win a majority in both houses of Congress in the upcoming elections and the need to stay united as a party after primary elections to defeat their common enemy, Beshear.
“We’re going to have a brand new governor next year,” Gorman said.
While all gubernatorial candidates were invited, former United Nations and Canada ambassador during the Trump administration and recent race entrant Kelly Knight Craft was absent.
Each of the six candidates present – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, State Auditor Mike Harmon, Kentucky Rep. Savannah Maddox, Robbie Smith and David Cooper – had five minutes to make their case, followed by an opportunity to answer a randomly selected question.
Cameron, who has already secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, spoke first. He said the Republican Party has “stood for common sense and fair play” from Abraham Lincoln to Teddy Roosevelt to Ronald Reagan, and that the party’s future needs to continue that legacy.
“It’s common sense, as you all know, to have a governor that stands with you all when you all express concern about the economic or the educational opportunities of your children, but what do you get from this governor? You get conspicuous silence,” Cameron said.
Cameron also cited his fight against Beshear during the pandemic over restrictions and his recent anti-abortion efforts, which have halted the procedures for the past two weeks in the commonwealth, as examples of him standing up for Kentuckians.
Quarles, a longtime farmer and former member of the Kentucky General Assembly, also took a few shots at Beshear. He mentioned Beshear’s recent lawsuit against Quarles and the Kentucky General Assembly over a shift in power from the governor to the state agricultural commissioner in regard to control over state fair board appointees.
“We need to make sure that we have a governor that spends more time working with the General Assembly than suing the General Assembly,” Quarles said.
He also mentioned a pandemic-era lawsuit involving Beshear as a reason to vote for him in May.
“I was the first candidate to sue and successfully keep Kentucky agriculture small businesses open,” he said. “I beat him in court and with you, we can beat him at the ballot box next year.”
The state’s pandemic restrictions on small businesses and churches was a through line in the majority of the candidates’ speeches. Harmon, who is the first Republican state auditor in Kentucky since 1967, said that Kentucky needs a governor who is “going to focus on freedom over fear, not fear over freedom.”
Harmon said he wants his children and grandchildren to live in a state where they feel like they can accomplish anything, and that Beshear’s “fear over freedom” impedes that.
“When this primary’s over, we’ve all got to come in because a house divided cannot stand,” Harmon said. “We’ve got one mission in 2023 and that’s to make sure that Andy Beshear is a one-term governor.”
Maddox, who serves District 61 in the Kentucky House of Representatives and has received U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie’s endorsement, said she is the “authentic” Republican the state needs as a leader.
She spoke about how she has spoken up for her constituents before and despite polling data or media coverage that might dissuade other candidates.
“I have spent my time in Frankfort defending your constitutional rights and your individual liberties and fighting back against wasteful government spending and overreach,” Maddox said. “When Andy Beshear shut down your businesses and your schools and your churches, I fought back from day one.”
Smith, a 15-year math teacher in Madison County, said he will bring a new perspective to the race as a “problem-solver.”
Smith is not a career politician, he said, and instead of focusing on generalities, he wants to zero in on concrete ideas and solutions facing the state and nation.
For example, Smith cited drug addiction as the state’s biggest issue.
“I’m pro-life, I’m pro-Second Amendment, I’m everything that a conservative is, let’s get to the issues,” Smith said. “This addiction problem’s got to stop and we’ve got to find a solution.”
Lastly, David Cooper, a 22-year combat veteran, said he is an option for voters who are looking for a more moderate Republican instead of a career politician.
He cited his blue-collar lifestyle – he worked 97 hours at his job last week and will “bring that work ethic to Frankfort” – and personal fiscal responsibility as reasons to select him as Beshear’s opponent in the general election.
“If any candidate other than me wins, Beshear has a better chance of staying the governor,“ Cooper said. “If I’m not voted, they’re gonna have that age-old dilemma – who’s the lesser of two evils. If I’m on that ballot, they won’t have that.”