Every Halloween, thousands of people from around the area descend on Mooreland Drive to trick or treat and celebrate the spooky holiday, but things looked quite different this year.
Commonly known as the Pumpkin Alley event, the street is usually closed on Halloween to create a safe environment for the high number of trick-or-treaters.
But no formal Pumpkin Alley event was held this year in order to prevent a large cluster of people from gathering during a pandemic.
With the street open Saturday night, around only a quarter of the annual trick-or-treaters were out and about.
But that didn’t stop residents from finding a way to safely keeping the spirit of the holiday alive. Many houses on the street had candy on tables to prevent direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
Shelia and Leo Frank took advantage of the situation by dressing up in fake hazmat suits as they waved to passing trick-or-treaters who took candy off their table.
“This is our favorite holiday, and we can’t believe this is Pumpkin Alley with how bare the streets are,” Shelia Frank said. “It’s so sad, but this is the pandemic. This is what we have to do.”
Shelia Frank said she is a nurse, and knows all the dangers that surround the current pandemic. For her, making sure Halloween was done safely this year was a high priority.
“We still made sure that the kids are safe,” she said. “That’s why we set up the tables with candy, and we are staying six feet back trying to make it as safe as we can. We have to do the best we can, and this is the best we can do. We are making the most of it.”
While several houses made the decision to not give out candy this year, almost every residence on the street had Halloween decorations on display.
Resident Jo Fenwick not only decorated her house, but she also gave candy out to kids while wearing a mask.
“... There will always be a Pumpkin Alley,” Fenwick said. “It’s important to have with the way things are going right now. The kids need it, the adults need it and we need it.”
Fenwick was joined by her friend Pat Young in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Young actually doesn’t live on the street, but she comes in every Halloween to participate in the holiday festivities.
“We are going to be here for the kids,” Young said. “It’s important to them and it’s important to us to continue the best we can. Luckily, we have good weather this year. Hopefully, we will have a lot of trick-or-treaters come by.”
According to trick-or-treater Ben Berniss, the crowd on Pumpkin Alley is usually so large that it’s difficult to even see everyone’s costumes.
This was not the case Saturday night. Families had plenty of room to safely keep apart on the street.
Berniss was joined by Liz Sullivan and the young Kendell Sullivan as the family dressed up as characters from the well-known movie “Forrest Gump.”
“We wanted to make it as normal for her as we possibly could,” Liz Sullivan said of her daughter Kendell.
When asked why she still wanted to participate in the holiday festivities this year, the young Sullivan, who was dressed up as the character Lt. Dan, had a very simple and short answer.
“I just really wanted the candy,” Kendell Sullivan said.
