Less might be more for Bowling Green residents living near a troubled crossing on Fairview Avenue.
A Tuesday night meeting at Eastwood Baptist Church gave the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the opportunity to showcase four possible improvement scenarios for the intersection of Hampton Drive, Kereiakes Park and the heavily trafficked byway.
Otherwise designated as Ky. 234 and commonly known as Cemetery Road, Fairview Avenue lacks turning lanes to safely usher motorists off the artery. The current setup leads to long traffic backups while drivers wait for a break to hang a left.
Meeting attendees were told that the state road carries approximately 23,000 cars per day, a figure that is projected to rise to 34,000 by 2050.
Crash data provided by the KYTC shows that 59 reported collisions have occurred in and around the intersection between 2018 and 2023.
“Something has to be done,” said Wes Watt, public information officer for KYTC’s District 3.
Civil engineering planning firm Qk4 had its work cut out for it when concocting alternatives to lessen congestion. The nearby Fairview Cemetery and the entrance to Kereiakes Park put natural boundaries on what the cabinet can do.
The alternative with minimal impact – and the choice received most favorably by residents – would widen the avenue slightly to add a short left turn lane into the park, a left turn lane into Hampton Drive and a two-way turning lane down the rest of the road.
“This is probably the best alternative as far as pedestrian access goes because it basically doesn’t change the way it behaves today,” said Cody Humble, a project engineer with Qk4.
Alternative two would turn the intersection into a roundabout, equipped with flashing lights to stop traffic when pedestrians needed to cut across.
“You’re not going to get people stopped,” Cathy Maroney, the city’s cemetery division manager, said about the roundabout concept. “That’s a lot of lights that people aren’t watching, and (people) aren’t going to be looking for a signal to slow down.”
She added that her maintenance staff has to “pretty much play Frogger” across the avenue since Fairview Cemetery straddles both sides of the road, depending on the stoplight at Kereiakes to halt traffic long enough to move mowing equipment. A roundabout would complicate that journey.
Lyle Stratton, who has lived at the very tip of Hampton Drive for almost 50 years, was not enthused about adding a roundabout so close to his home.
“I’d have to move,” he said. “I’m the only one here who has personal property at that intersection.”
Stratton added that motorists use his driveway, which has openings on Fairview and Hampton, as a cut through. He said that happens about two to three times each day and was concerned that the traffic through his property would only increase with a roundabout.
Alternative three would keep a middle turn lane and utilize a pair of restricted crossing u-turns to get drivers into the park and Hampton Drive.
Alternative four would not install a left turn into Kereiakes – rather, drivers would hang a left one block further down the road onto Hayes Lane. The cabinet would create a new access road to connect the lane with the park entrance.
That option was not received kindly, earning a notable wave of concerned murmurs from attendees.
“Just judging by the comments that we heard here at the meeting, alternative one seemed like it was the most popular,” Watt said. “Alternative four was definitely the least popular, I think. That’s the way it looks right now.”
A final decision won’t be made for several months. The cabinet will be compiling all of the feedback it received and uploading meeting exhibits to the “featured projects” section of the District 3 website in the coming days. Comments will be accepted through mail until Sept. 8.
The improvements won't be coming overnight. According to a rough timeline shared with attendees, necessary utility relocation might not come until 2025, and construction is estimated for 2026. All costs would fall on the state.
“These things do not move fast, but we have taken an important first step in getting this moving forward,” Watt said, “because now we can compile the information and we can select an alternative to move forward, get it rolling and hopefully get it into the highway plan.”