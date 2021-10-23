Eighty-seven-year-old Jo Jean Scott got the rousing ovation, but it was quickly followed by a letdown at Thursday's City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meeting.
Scott and more than three dozen other residents who live near a proposed 56-lot subdivision in a rural area near Alvaton turned out to oppose the development Thursday, but it is still moving on to Warren Fiscal Court with a recommendation for approval.
The planning commission, meeting in the Bowling Green City Commission chambers, voted 4-3 to approve the application of Narendrakumar Patel of Twin Bridges Holdings LLC to rezone 21.42 acres at the 8039 Twin Bridges Road property owned by Bobby and Jean Farley from agriculture to single-family residential.
Patel's plan to put 56 houses on the acreage that is near Scottsville Road was not welcomed by residents along Twin Bridges Road and nearby Collett Bridge Road. Eight of them spoke against the development, and the other two dozen or so applauded each person who came to the podium to oppose the plan.
But, in the end, what Patel attorney David Broderick called a "nice development" that is compatible with the area and the county comprehensive plan resonated with a slim majority of the commissioners.
Under new rules implemented this year, only the four city of Bowling Green appointees and the four Warren Fiscal Court appointees were eligible to vote on the application. The four commissioners who represent the county's small cities of Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn weren't eligible to vote because the proposed development isn't within or near any of their city boundaries.
That exclusion of the commissioners from the county's more rural areas may have been the deciding factor as the motion to approve made by Christiaan Volkert passed by the narrowest of margins.
Volkert was joined by Tim Graham, Mary Vitale and Dean Warren in voting for the rezoning. Commissioners Amy Drane, Rick Starks and India Unseld voted against it. Commissioner Greg Gay was absent.
The vote came after the commissioners heard from residents like Scott, who moved to the podium slowly but gave a passionate plea.
"The insertion of 56 lots will bring calamity to Twin Bridges Road and Collett Bridge Road," said Scott, who has lived at 7961 Twin Bridges Road for 48 years. "It (the development plan) shows a complete lack of regard for the existing neighborhood and a lack of concern for the environment."
Scott told the commissioners: "I ask you to be environmentally responsible and reject this."
Scott and other speakers expressed fears that the development would damage the environment in an area that is home to Drakes Creek and to a number of sinkholes.
Others objected to a development that is sure to bring increased traffic and change the housing density in the rural area.
"Traffic congestion is already an issue in that area," said James Davis, who lives on Collett Bridge Road. "It looks like you're cramming in 56 homes that just don't belong."
The development plan calls for a density of 2.61 houses per acre, which Scott and the attorney representing her pointed out is in contrast to neighboring homes that are on lots of two acres or more.
"The homes to the north, south, east and west are all markedly lower in density than this," said attorney Matt Baker. "This is out of compliance and can't be brought into compliance."
Broderick disagreed, saying the plan to develop houses of at least 1,800 square feet with two-car garages is consistent with nearby developments such as Drakes Ridge, Bates Farm and Poplar Grove.
"This doesn't change the character of the area," he said.
Scott, though, questioned how the commissioners could consider the development compatible with its surroundings.
"I wonder how the commissioners define the word 'compatible,'" she said. "It seems that they have devised a new definition to suit them."
Although most rezonings recommended by the planning commission sail through fiscal court for final approval, Scott and her attorney said they will continue to work to either alter or defeat the development plan.
Scott said she would be open to scaling back the development to 25 or so houses, and Baker said he would like to make his case for rejecting the rezoning to fiscal court.
"I'm virtually certain that we're going to appeal to fiscal court and give them an opportunity to review and reconsider some pretty clear compatibility issues," Baker said. "I'll be meeting with the Scotts (Jo Jean and her two sons) to put together a game plan."
Another residential development along Scottsville Road was approved without opposition Thursday.
The application of builder Mike Hymer and property owner Wilson Family Trust to rezone 61.6 acres near Scottsville Road and Burford Lane from agriculture to single-family residential was approved 7-0 and will go to fiscal court for final approval.
Hymer's development plan calls for houses of at least 1,800 square feet with two-car garages and concrete driveways.
A veteran builder who has multiple residential projects going, Hymer said this development will meet a need for "middle-class" houses costing $300,000 or slightly more.
"Everybody is begging for lots now," Hymer said. "I'm doing a subdivision in Scottsville now, and all 104 lots are presold.
"I've been doing this 42 years, and it's unbelievable how fast Bowling Green and this area is growing."