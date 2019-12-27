Warren County residents who spoke to the Daily News expressed mixed opinions about the local curbside recycling program, but many hope to see some sort of replacement when Southern Recycling ends its curbside collection March 31.
The looming change came to light after Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon told the Daily News on Dec. 18 the county is actively “looking for alternatives.” Southern Recycling has a contract until the end of the fiscal year, but the company is ending its curbside pickup earlier than that.
“It’s gotten to the point that it costs more to process” the materials than is recouped by selling them, according to Southern Recycling President Rob Rutherford, who added that the company is losing $25,000 to $50,000 a month on the curbside service.
Warren County residents currently pay $2.65 a month for recycling.
To fully fund the service, Buchanon said, customers would probably have to pay $12 to $18 a month. He said that increase would be more than the average resident would want to pay.
Robert Taylor, a Warren County resident who currently uses the recycling program, understands the plight Southern Recycling faces.
“I think in some respects it does hold a little bit of truth,” Taylor said. “They don’t make enough money because so many big buyers of recycle-based materials have closed their doors to the immense amount of recycling stuff we send their way.”
Taylor said a lot of what is put in the recycling bins is not truly recyclable.
“After it’s sifted and the majority of it is trashed, what’s left isn’t hardly enough sellable stuff to sustain that working model,” Taylor said.
Taylor also doubts that increasing the prices would save the program.
“I feel like it would kill it,” he said. “The way people are anymore about spending on things they don’t see a direct benefit from leads me to believe many people would drop the service as a whole and just trash everything, rather than continue paying a much higher price. I’m one of those people. I am all for keeping the world a cleaner, better overall place, but it comes down to life and spending at that point.”
Taylor feels the recycling program is effective to a degree.
“So much has occurred news-wise and social media-wise that I see more people simply not caring like they used to because their favorite person said it was either a great thing or a bad thing,” he said. “I think publicly-based recycling dropoffs could benefit – especially in high-traffic areas where a lot of products that are used and can be recycled are.
“I feel like the effectiveness of it all really relies on the people and the willingness of the company, which I’ve had minor issues getting bins or such before, to work with the people they need to support them.”
Materials are sorted curbside in the county, as has been the custom of the recycling program for two decades. The cost of separation at a facility would be a roughly $10 million equipment investment, according to Rutherford.
Buchanon said the county is interested in continuing to provide the pickup service, but “it doesn’t make sense” to offer recycling if the materials gathered wind up in a landfill anyway, according to previous Daily News reports.
Bowling Green resident Carthell Green said the county “absolutely” needs a recycling program.
“There’s no reason to bury any recyclable material in a landfill,” Green said. “Southern Recycling is supposedly losing thousands of dollars each month and the entire blame is placed solely on the Chinese for not purchasing our recyclable materials. I find that excuse to be weak.
“I find it even odder that Warren County has suddenly allowed Southern Recycling out of their contract obligations. There’s probably more to the story that’s not being told by the leaders of Warren County and the easiest way to sell an idea to the public is to first create a crisis. The crisis of ending the recycling program for the entire county will then sell the unwanted idea of charging each household a recycling fee that’s almost equal to a monthly garbage pickup fee.”
Green said the burden of cost for countywide recycling shouldn’t be placed solely upon single-family and duplex residences.
“There’s thousands of individual apartments that aren’t mandated to recycle and each unit pays nothing as a result,” Green said. “Warren County always finds a way to fund a project that benefits a select few, so finding a reasonable cost solution for a recycling program that benefits the entire population of the county shouldn’t be a problem.”
Meanwhile, resident TJ Grimes has used the service for more than 10 years but is not happy with the recycling program.
“I just feel like (it) was a joke,” Grimes said. “They billed you for it on your monthly (Bowling Green Municipal Utilities) bill, yet didn’t care if you even had a red bin. You couldn’t just use anything like a trash can because it couldn’t be sorted.”
Grimes also was disappointed in the frequency of collection.
“They would pick it up sometimes, but sometimes it wouldn’t even get picked up monthly,” Grimes said. “I personally hate that people may lose their jobs because of it, but it needs to end.”
Julie Clark said she has lived in many places and is “pretty unimpressed by how recycling is handled” in the county.
“I’m also sad about how few of my neighbors participate,” Clark said.
Buchanon and Rutherford also said the use of the service has declined, going from a 42 percent usage rate in 2017 to about a 40 percent participation rate across the county this year.
Southern Recycling will maintain a drop-off location at its headquarters at 63 North Graham Drive until July 31.
