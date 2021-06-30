Courtney Leathers and her children were about to take a dive in their family pool Tuesday afternoon when she heard what sounded like hail falling on her roof.
But that didn’t make any sense to the Bowling Green resident. The weather was perfectly clear and sunny about 3:15 p.m.
That’s when she looked outside and saw a yellow plane flying above and hundreds upon hundreds of mint-colored pellets covering her backyard patio.
Leathers’ residence was one of several from the Briarwood, Hartland and Bent Tree subdivisions near the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport that were inadvertently hit by pellets from a pilot who was crop dusting.
“It was frightening because I have small children and an animal, and I didn’t know what was happening or what they were fertilizing,” she said. “It’s just so weird because we are in a neighborhood and we don’t know where they were intending to fertilize.”
Leathers said some of her neighbors on Cottonwood Road in the Briarwood subdivision checked their backyard and also found traces of the fertilizer pellets.
BWG Airport Manager Susan Harmon said the pellets were a product called Urea 46-0-0, which isn’t harmful to people or animals.
A news release from the airport was sent to media outlets Tuesday evening describing the situation.
The statement said several governmental officials were contacted by concerned citizens from the affected areas.
Harmon said the main point of the news release was to tell the public there was no need to panic.
She said that after a preliminary investigation, officials from the airport and emergency management were able to locate the pilot.
“We are currently still looking into it,” Harmon said of the incident. “I’ve been in contact with the fertilization company the pilot works for to determine the direct cause. We have found, so far, there is no foul play, and it was weather related.”
She also said much of what was dropped Tuesday afternoon quickly dissolved after a strong rain shower moved through the Bowling Green residential areas later that evening.
“We just wanted people to know the stuff that was dropped is completely harmless, and we just wanted to ease everyone’s minds,” Harmon said. “If anyone has further questions, please contact our office at 270-842-1101.”
