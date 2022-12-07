One year and 17 hours after tornadoes touched down in Warren County, area residents will light the sky along the path they took.
During the Light the Path vigil, people are invited to focus white light upward for 17 minutes, in honor of the 17 people who died from the tornado, beginning at 6:11 p.m. on Sunday. Any kind of light is welcome, from flash lights to candles to luminaries.
The vigil is organized by the Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery group.
According to the event Facebook page, its purpose is to “remember all we have lost, including seventeen souls who died, and to reflect on the strength and resiliency of our community in the face of devastation and adversity, and to resolve to continue the work of recovery and restoration.”
Luminary bags will be distributed from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Preston Miller Park while supplies last for the Light the Path event.
The area’s 17 tornado fatalities included two entire families, two people who died in area hospitals from their injuries, two people found in their homes and one man who suffered a heart attack while cleaning up debris.
The National Corvette Museum’s Motorsports Park will hold its own special lights display at the same time as the Light the Path event to remember those who were lost, not only in Warren County, but in all of Western Kentucky.
Other anniversary events include Operation Appreciation’s Day of Giving on Saturday at Preston Miller Park from 1-3 p.m. Attendees will be able to put together their own personalized disaster preparedness kits, get a luminary light for the vigil and learn about disaster preparedness from the local Red Cross and BG/WC Disaster Recovery.
There will be enough materials for 500 kits. All items are free and recommended by the American Red Cross.
On Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., American Idol alumna Lauren Alaina will hold a free concert at Western Kentucky University’s Van Meter Auditorium. While tickets are free, they are limited. Attendees will need to secure them online beforehand at wake.showare.com.
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.