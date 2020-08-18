Deputies responding to a teenager's reported overdose in Glasgow arrested a man Sunday on suspicion of rape.
Aaron Sean Royer, 21, address unknown, was arrested by the Barren County Sheriff's Office on charges of third-degree rape and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to an arrest citation, deputies responded to a Lee Fendell Road home Saturday night regarding a 14-year-old who possibly overdosed.
The juvenile was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Deputies spoke with Royer, who said he and the juvenile had smoked synthetic marijuana earlier in the day and the 14-year-old had become very ill.
Royer also confessed to having sex with the juvenile about 1 1/2 months earlier while he was staying at the residence, according to the arrest citation.
Royer claimed to have gotten the drugs from the juvenile's mother, who denied Royer's account and said she was led to believe that Royer was younger than 18, the citation said.
Royer was placed in Barren County Detention Center under a $5,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.