Attorneys for Western Kentucky University and a man accused of rape at a WKU fraternity house have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by the alleged assault victim.
The former WKU student is suing Ben Massingille in Warren Circuit Court, seeking to hold him liable on claims of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.
Massingille was arrested last year on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with a Feb. 27, 2021, incident reported at Sigma Nu fraternity house.
The criminal case has been referred to a grand jury.
The former student, who filed the lawsuit under a pseudonym, accuses several WKU administrators of failing to oversee the school’s Greek organizations, resulting in an environment that allowed for alcohol abuse to flourish and creating a risk of harm for students.
The lawsuit, which was filed in February, accuses WKU President Timothy Caboni, WKU Title IX coordinator Andrea Anderson, WKU director of students activities Charley Pride and WKU assistant director of Greek life Andrew Rash of negligent hiring, training, retention and supervision along with negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Massingille, through his attorney, David Broderick, filed a motion March 23 to dismiss the lawsuit against him, arguing that the plaintiff’s lawsuit was an “insufficient pleading” due to her use of a pseudonym without citing legal authority to do so, which Broderick argues goes against rules of civil procedure in Kentucky holding that a lawsuit should feature the names of all parties involved.
Broderick also argues for a dismissal on the basis that any filing of an amended complaint featuring the plaintiff’s name would be entered after the one-year statute of limitations to pursue damages expires.
Attorney Ena Demir, representing WKU, filed a response March 22 arguing that negligence claims against the school and its administrators named in the lawsuit must be dismissed because the defendants are entitled to immunity from liability under state law.
The WKU defendants should also be dismissed from the suit because they didn’t owe a duty to the plaintiff to prevent an assault from occurring at a private fraternity house, Demir argues.
Caboni is accused of negligently hiring, training and supervising Anderson, Pride and Rash, and all named administrators are accused of failing to comply with the law and with internal policies for handling sexual misconduct cases.
But Demir contends that the lawsuit fails to allege any facts demonstrating claims that the administrators weren’t qualified to hold their positions or that they violated WKU’s sex and gender-based discrimination, harassment and retaliation policy.
“Plaintiff has not identified any portion of WKU’s sex and gender-based discrimination, harassment and retaliation policy that imposed a ‘clear and unmistakable’ duty upon the individual defendants to act in a particular manner,” Demir said in her response to the lawsuit.
Any liability WKU might be found to have for breaching a duty to the student is “cut off by the superseding criminal act” of Massingille, according to WKU’s response.
“Plaintiff alleges she was the victim of a violent sexual assault. If her allegations prove true, she is obviously entitled to relief form her assailant,” Demir said in the response. “She is not, however, entitled to recover from WKU and its employees for a criminal act committed by another student. ... Carried to its logical conclusion, plaintiff’s theory would impose liability on a university for nearly every student-on-student crime. Such expansive liability would significantly impair universities’ ability to fulfill their core functions.”
A response filed by the Sigma Nu fraternity also denies all the allegations against the organization.
