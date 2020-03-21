For Haley Reynolds, her job at Mellow Mushroom in Bowling Green was like a second home.
She was a server five days a week and emcee for Trivia Tuesdays, and had been for the past three years. Her husband served as a line cook, and her son considered the restaurant his favorite place on earth.
Then the coronavirus hit, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear closed all restaurants and bars to in-person contact.
“It’s more than a workplace for us,” Reynolds said. “It’s our sole livelihood and a place of security and support. We love that restaurant.”
Reynolds said she anticipated the closing of the restaurant as Ohio and Illinois began to mandate the same closures.
“I figured Kentucky wouldn’t be far behind,” she said.
The day after Mellow Mushroom closed to dine-in service, Reynolds filed for unemployment for the first time. She was uncertain if everything was filled out correctly or if any resources would be available.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” she said.
The same goes for hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of her fellow Americans. National numbers released Thursday showed a rise of 70,000 jobless claims during the week that ended March 14, which was before the most serious virus-related economic downturn began.
According to The New York Times, this coming week’s jobless report, which will include claims for the week ending March 21, is expected to skyrocket to an unprecedented level.
So, Reynolds also went to work in a different way, helping others in the restaurant and bar industry in any way she could.
“I started a support group on Facebook for myself and my friends in the industry,” she said. “I initially just invited personal friends who I knew would be affected by the closures and invited them to spread the word.”
Reynolds said the group’s members can trade or donate goods and services to one another and share ideas and links to helpful resources as well.
“In times like this, we understand each other, we empathize with each other and, ultimately, we need each other,” she said. “I’ve been doing what I can with what I have to collect goods and donations to redistribute among those in need from the restaurant and bar industry, and also the community at large.”
Reynolds plans to make a weekly post of what goods she has available, allow members from the support group to claim what they need and donate what’s left.
Reynolds said the closing of Mellow Mushroom to dine-in service is double-sided.
“On the one hand, my financial situation has been thrown completely in the trash,” she said. “On the other hand, I’ve been able to spend more time with my son, time that I normally give to work, and have been able to focus on artistic pursuits, opening myself up to take portrait commissions with the hope that I can make a bit of money here and there while we’re all sort of in limbo about what we’re going to do.”
Meanwhile, Kaylan Boyd, who was working two jobs as an expeditor at Mariah’s and working security at Hilligan’s checking IDs before the closures took effect, said the thought of losing his jobs because of COVID-19 did not cross his mind “until the day before when I saw that Ohio and Illinois both did it.”
“I was panicked and scared of what I could do next,” he said. “I live at the Salvation Army where we have to pay to stay here. So, with that alone, I’m waiting for my last two checks and pay as much as I can into my dues.”
Boyd also filed for unemployment benefits but, like Reynolds, he is unsure what benefits will be awarded.
In an effort to serve the large number of Kentuckians who are filing for unemployment insurance benefits as efficiently as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak, the state Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is implementing new filing procedures and starting new local office phone lines for customers.
“My obligation is to keep people safe during this time. I realize many of the steps I am taking to protect Kentuckians during this COVID-19 emergency are affecting employers and workers financially,” Beshear said in a news release Thursday. “Temporarily waiving some of the (unemployment insurance) benefit rules during this time is one step I can do to help protect Kentuckians financially. I know this is a difficult time, but we are going to get through this by working together to help each other.”
Kentuckians filing for unemployment insurance benefits should follow a schedule that pertains to the first initial in their last name. The schedule is online at kcc.ky.gov.
The claims begin Sunday with A-D. The schedule continues with E-H on Monday; I-L on Tuesday; M-P on Wednesday; Q-U on Thursday; and V-Z on Friday.
Kentucky Career Centers have been closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but career center workers are providing services by telephone and videoconference. The Bowling Green area office can be reached at 270-746-7425.
Some businesses are still looking for workers, and organizations are working to promote those who are hiring.
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce opened its job portal for businesses to post vacancies whether they are a member of the chamber or not. The chamber also has started a Facebook group, SCK Business Community Group, that is public and allows businesses to post available jobs.
“The vision of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is that we are the driving force for southcentral Kentucky’s business community,” said Meredith Rozanski, the COO for the chamber.
Rozanski said pushing the unemployed to another job instead of government programs is the better option “mentally and financially.”
Food delivery business Takeout Waiter of Bowling Green has had numerous out-of-work restaurant employees apply for jobs.
“I will be hiring as many as I possibly can,” said Tina Boiling, the owner of Takeout Waiter.
Reynolds said she is always looking for resources she and her family can use. She and her husband have no close family and have friends instead as their support network, most of whom also worked in restaurants and bars.
“We really are all in this together,” she said. “I have faith in my friends and the community, and I feel strongly that my family will make it through, and that we can help others make it through as well.”
Boyd said he remains committed to finding work again.
“I have the urge to get out and work, or wake up with the hope that one of my jobs will call me and say I can come in that night,” he said. “It’s been rough, and a major setback for the plans and goals that I had set for myself. I’ve dealt with stress my entire life, so as long as I keep my head up, I’ll be just fine.”
