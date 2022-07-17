Restaurant inspections for June 14-July 8 according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Teresa’s Restaurant, 409 Gordon Ave., follow-up required because food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized, 93. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 96.
Magnolia Village Care, 1381 Campbell Lane, 100.
DQ Grill & Chill, 629 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
IHOP, 3240 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food was not at proper cold-holding temperatures 91.
Subway, 955 Fields Drive, follow-up required because food was not at proper cold-holding temperature, 96. Passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Jersey Mike’s, 1713 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized; and food was not at proper cold-holding temperature, 89.
Arby’s, 2932 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food was not at proper cold-holding temperature, 96. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 99.
Chandler Memory Care, 1310 Campbell Lane, 100.
Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center, 1020 Kentucky St., follow-up required because food was not at proper cold-holding temperature, 96. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.