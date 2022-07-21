Restaurant, more apartments coming to Lovers Lane

A Corvette on a straight stretch of Lovers Lane would be hard-pressed to match the speed of that Bowling Green road's growth, and now it seems ready to hit another gear.
Already home to The Hub residential and commercial development and to a burgeoning health care presence, the main artery connecting Scottsville Road to Cemetery Road could soon be getting a "high-end" restaurant development and a large apartment complex off an adjoining road.
The Bowling Green/Warren County Urban Growth Design Review Board on Wednesday approved the overlay development plan of the Everest KY Properties LLC headed by Paresh Patel, a plan expected to bring a restaurant and commercial spaces to a 2.58-acre tract fronting Lovers Lane near the Traditions residential community.
Located at the intersection of Traditions Boulevard and Hunt Village Lane, Patel's development calls for construction of two commercial buildings containing 23,171 square feet of multi-tenant commercial space, including a restaurant.
Savannah Whiticker, a property manager with the Himalaya Properties LLC also headed by Patel, said Wednesday that the development will be home to what she called a "high-end" restaurant along with various commercial tenants.
"We're unsure of what restaurant we're going to put there," Whiticker said. "We have some people interested. We want to make sure we make the right decision."
Whiticker said the two-story restaurant will be attached to other commercial space. A second building on the property will have "little shops, maybe a coffee shop," she said.
Patel's company has already met one criterion for success, Whiticker said.
"It's in a great spot," she said. "We have a lot of people interested in it. We're excited to see what comes next."
Patel's application passed by a 4-0 vote. Design Review Board member John P. Williams, who is the architect for the project, was not present for the hearing and didn't vote on the application.
Another plan approved Wednesday will continue the residential growth along the Lovers Lane corridor.
TCP Properties LLC, headed by Trapper Pendleton, won approval for an overlay development plan for 112 apartments on a 6.88-acre tract near the intersection of Old Lovers Lane and Mt. Victor Lane.
The plan is a scaled-down version of a 144-unit development the City-County Planning Commission approved for a rezoning last year, and it includes a commitment to widening both Old Lovers Lane and Mt. Victor Lane.
Pendleton also included some new amenities in the development that is near the Cemetery Road interchange with Interstate 65. He plans to have a dog park, a swimming pool, clubhouse and grilling stations in a development that will have 14 buildings consisting of one- and two-bedroom apartments.
"There's a big need for more housing in Bowling Green," Pendleton said. "We think this is a great location."
Pendleton, whose plan passed unanimously Wednesday, also owns some adjoining acreage but said he has no plans for it yet.
As for the apartments, Pendleton said: "We're hoping to start on them as soon as we're able to."