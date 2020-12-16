Robin Amonett’s grilled cheese sandwich and chili may have tasted a little better than usual on Monday.
For the first time in three weeks, she was eating her lunch inside a restaurant instead of in a makeshift tent or out of a to-go box.
Amonett was joined by 50 or so other patrons during lunchtime at Teresa’s Restaurant on Gordon Avenue as Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order closing restaurants to sit-down diners was lifted.
“It makes me so happy to be able to sit down and enjoy the camaraderie and be able to support the owners and workers,” said Amonett, an employee at Stewart Richey Construction.
Allowing restaurants to reopen their dining rooms at 50% of capacity, combined with news that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was being rolled out across the country, gave Amonett hope that an end to the coronavirus pandemic’s economy-stifling rules could soon be over.
“I have my fingers crossed that we’ll get back to some sense of normalcy,” Amonett said. “With the vaccine being available, I hope they’ll ease up on some of the restrictions.”
Those in the restaurant business, especially the mom-and-pop operations like Teresa’s, could use an extra helping of that type of optimism.
Although retailers, gyms and other businesses have all taken a hit during the pandemic and the resulting restrictions, few business sectors have been slammed as hard as food service.
Last week, in fact, the National Restaurant Association said about 17% of America’s restaurants have permanently closed this year and warned that more closures are on the horizon unless additional government help is on the way.
Monday’s influx of customers was welcomed by Teresa’s owner Heather McGuffey, who was busy in the kitchen preparing staples like fried chicken and salmon patties after shutting down for three weeks.
“We decided to take the full shutdown, no takeout or anything,” McGuffey said. “We’ve been holding our breath, hoping the governor wouldn’t extend the three-week shutdown.”
That fear stems from the original executive order in the spring restricting restaurant traffic, an order that was extended far beyond the original 14 days.
“We barely made it through the first 11-week shutdown,” McGuffey said. “We decided that if it was a 14-day shutdown that we would attempt takeout. It ended up being 11 weeks. The financial side was not good, so I’m leery about doing takeout again.”
To stay above water, McGuffey said she has tried to take advantage of local, state and federal assistance during the pandemic.
“There’s a small loan you can get through the city of Bowling Green,” she said. “I’m in the process of filling that out. We applied for the $10,000 that the governor made available. Anything is helpful to keep you afloat.”
McGuffey said the size of Teresa’s gives her an advantage. Even at 50% of capacity, she can seat 130 people.
Others, like Con Con’s Restaurant owner Connie Blair, aren’t so lucky and have had to adapt in other ways.
“We normally have a 50-seat capacity,” Blair said of her Russellville Road restaurant. “With the social distancing restrictions, I could only seat eight.”
But Blair has adapted, installing drive-through windows and an eight-table heated tent that has allowed her to get around the restrictions on indoor dining.
Blair has also taken advantage of the federal Paycheck Protection Program and has applied for the $10,000 available through Beshear’s Food and Beverage Relief Fund.
“The PPP loan helped me stay afloat,” Blair said, “but the drive-through windows have been my biggest savior. I wanted to do whatever I could to protect my employees.
“We’ve adapted to a whole different way of doing business. It has been a real journey.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.