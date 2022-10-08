Rick Kelley, a Bowling Green businessman who was co-founder of Mariah’s restaurant and was known for his decades-long commitment to coaching Little League baseball, has died at age 68.
Kelley, a 1972 Bowling Green High School graduate, started Mariah’s in the historic Mariah Moore building with business partner David Sears in 1979, the same year he began coaching the Mets team in Bowling Green East Little League.
“We opened the restaurant in April, then he started coaching baseball,” Sears said Saturday. “He gave so much to this community. I classify him as gifted and giving.”
As coach of the BG East All-Stars for many years, Kelley gave many youngsters the opportunity to enjoy postseason success. Three of those all-star teams, in fact, advanced to the Little League World Series.
“He was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” said Devin Obee, a player on two of those Little League World Series teams and now a member of the Duke University baseball team. “It broke my heart (to hear of Kelley’s death).
“His legacy will definitely live for a long time. A lot of people cherish him. We had a lot of talent on that (BG East) team, but developing a team culture is important. He did an amazing job with that.”
But it wasn’t only through coaching baseball that Kelley contributed to the Bowling Green community.
A past winner of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year award, Kelley turned Mariah’s into one of the city’s most popular venues for dining out before selling the restaurant in 2015.
Kelley also started Buckhead Café and had his hand in organizing such community events as the annual Bowling Green 10K race (now the Med Center Health 10K).
“The 10K wouldn’t be here, and I don’t know if the Hot Rods (minor league baseball team) would be here if not for Rick,” said Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, a longtime friend of Kelley’s who coached baseball with him for a few years. “He always thought of the community first. He was a great citizen, and we’re all going to miss him.”
Kelley was chairman of the Play Ball! ’05 committee formed to bring minor league baseball to Bowling Green, and he was a driving force behind creation of the downtown Tax Increment Financing district that led to the development of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and Bowling Green Ballpark.
“He was a key player in the planning and early progress of the downtown TIF district,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.
That development that started more than a decade ago led to one difficult moment in Kelley’s business career.
His involvement with Mills Family Realty in what was originally known as Hitcents Park Plaza (now Stadium Park Plaza) led to accusations of fraud and misuse of funds from the city of Bowling Green.
Then-state Auditor Adam Edelen concluded that there was overspending on the project and poor oversight by elected officials.
The city’s lawsuit against Mills Family Realty and Kelley was dismissed in 2017, when U.S. Chief District Judge Joseph McKinley found that the city failed to state a claim against the defendants entitling it to damages.
“In his later years things were a little tough,” admitted Wilson. “I hope people will remember the commitment he had to this community.”
J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Kelley, but details of his death and funeral arrangements were not available Saturday afternoon.