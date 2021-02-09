Ben McCormack is in the restoration business, but the tools of his trade aren’t always of the hammer-and-nail variety.
Owner of the BM Projects construction company, the 35-year-old McCormack can take pride in the renovations and additions he has done at numerous local homes.
His greatest fulfillment, though, has nothing to do with power tools, 2-by-4s and brick-and-mortar buildings.
The restoration project that makes him most proud takes place at the home he owns on Nutwood Street, where men with backgrounds similar to McCormack’s come to rebuild broken lives.
“I try to give them work when I can and give them a place to stay if they need it,” McCormack said. “This is more of a get-you-back-on-your-feet type of place.”
McCormack is talking about a program he created at the Nutwood residence and calls GRACE (for Gentlemen Recovering Around Christ’s Edification). It’s the type of environment he could have used himself just a few years ago.
Pain medications went from helpful to habit-forming for a younger McCormack, leading to a full-blown addiction that earned him a stay in the Warren County Regional Jail.
“I got strung out on painkillers and it went from bad to worse,” he said. “I got arrested for robbery one night and went to prison for four years.”
Ironically, that arrest may have been the impetus that led McCormack to straighten out his life and help others do the same.
“The whole time I was locked up, I kept seeing guys go in and out (of jail) and in and out,” he said. “I decided I wasn’t going to continue down that path, and I thought I could help others not go down that path.”
That noble plan took time to develop and nearly took another wrong turn.
McCormack worked in a restaurant kitchen and mowed lawns after his 2015 release from jail.
“Then,” he said, “my dad died of cancer and I started using again. I had to go to a rehab place for six months.”
That experience helped McCormack find the direction that led him to create GRACE.
“At the rehab place, I just told God I needed help,” he said. “It was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders.”
After rehab, McCormack returned to doing the type of construction work he had done in the years after his 2003 graduation from Bowling Green High School.
“I flipped a house, then flipped another,” he said. “Just bought ’em and fixed ’em up. That led into starting the construction business.”
Which led to the creation of GRACE.
After he started his company, McCormack recalls meeting a man recently paroled from prison and how that sparked him to start helping others.
“I picked up a guy who had just got out of prison,” McCormack said. “He said he was out looking for a job. I said, ‘Let’s go. You can work with me.’ ”
That was the first of many ex-convicts or drug addicts who McCormack has helped, his wife said.
“At first it definitely shocked me,” Amanda McCormack said. “I’d come home, and he’d have someone there he was trying to help. Now I think it’s wonderful. He started wanting to help people, and I was on board with it.”
Amanda McCormack now prepares meals on Thursday evenings for the three men now living in the Nutwood Street home that is in the type of quiet residential area that her husband said is ideal for helping addicts recover.
“If I was trying to start over today, I’d want to do it in a peaceful setting where you’re not down the street from where you used to score your dope,” Ben McCormack said. “You can’t change your mindset until you get some sort of change in your environment.”
Now he is offering that change to a select few men like Darren Adams, 40, a reformed methamphetamine addict who has lived at the Nutwood Street house for more than a year.
“He has definitely changed my life,” said Adams, who holds down a job as a forklift operator at the American Howa Kentucky plant in the Kentucky Transpark. “When I came here I couldn’t be around my family.
“Now I’ve straightened up. I’ve been clean since the day I walked in. Ben helped my family find a house. Now I should be able to leave here in a month or so and be with my family.”
Like Adams, 47-year-old Mike Ford pays monthly rent to stay at the Nutwood Street house while working as a plumber and putting his life back together.
“I was doing several different drugs, and I got arrested,” said Ford, who has been with McCormack’s GRACE program for six months. “I’m getting a little better every day.”
Such stories bring a smile to the face of Ben McCormack, who said his newfound Christian faith and the nurturing he finds at Forest Park Baptist Church have helped him change his life and develop the GRACE program that is helping others change theirs.
“I grew up only caring about me,” Ben McCormack said. “Now I enjoy and get satisfaction out of seeing others succeed.”
He would like to provide help to more than the three men now living in the Nutwood Street house but is struggling with exactly how to do that.
“I don’t know the best way,” Ben McCormack admitted. “Sometimes it’s so much paperwork and accounting that I kinda give up.
“I’d like to help as many people as possible, but it’s hard doing that while also holding down a full-time job.”
Ben McCormack is certain about one thing: His GRACE ministry will continue to be Christ-centered no matter how small or large it is.
“My biggest goal is to have something similar to Hope House that is community-based and where you can actually have some Christian fellowship,” he said. “I want to start a nonprofit, but I don’t know how to go about it.”
This reformed drug addict does know the precise message he would like those in similar situations to hear.
“If you get knocked down,” he said, “you can get back up.”
