Just like it did in the 1800s, a bugle sounded at Mammoth Cave National Park Saturday morning to herald the arrival of a horse-drawn stagecoach.
Bearing the “Mammoth Cave Stage Lines” insignia and the name of original proprietor Andrew McCoy, the polished wooden artifact of living history made the quick journey from the camp store to the Lodge at Mammoth Cave, its new permanent home.
“We’re just tickled to be a part of that history and to have it back home,” Mammoth Cave National Park Association President Bobby Bunnell said. “It’s just a great opportunity to bring back a piece of history to Mammoth Cave.”
In a time before cars and major motorways, stagecoach was a common way for visitors to reach Mammoth Cave. Multiple coach lines established service in the area, connecting railroad stops to the popular attraction.
Second District U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., was one of four passengers to enjoy the brisk ride on Saturday – albeit on roads of much higher quality than what the stagecoach would have trundled over more than a century ago.
“It’s smoother than I thought,” the congressman said. “I’m sure they didn’t have asphalt in the 1880s or 90s, but it was nice.”
Greg Davis, former general manager of the Mammoth Cave Hotel, recalled first laying eyes on the stagecoach in a warehouse about 55 years ago.
“My first thought was, ‘my God!’ What a piece of wonderful history, that has deteriorated beyond recognition, out here where nobody can see it,” Davis said.
The stagecoach was given to the MCPNA by the family of Garner Hanson, the park’s longtime concessionaire, to be returned to its former glory.
“When my father had the opportunity to acquire this piece of park history, he just knew we had to protect it, restore it and share it with generations to come,” said Garner’s daughter Julie Gackenbach.
The MCNPA took on the restoration project back in 2015, leading to a 16-18 month process to repair the deteriorated remnants of the stagecoach at a cost of $50,000. According to Bunnell and Davis, parts of the coach’s original metal frame are still intact.
Bunnell said a pair of Amish groups assisted in reconstructing the artifact, utilizing pictures of what the stagecoaches that delivered tourists to the area would have looked like in the middle of the 19th century.
From 2017-18 the revived stagecoach was displayed at the National Corvette Museum as part of its “Kentucky – 225 Years on the Move” exhibit. Since 2019 it has been kept at the National Cave Museum in Park City for preservation purposes.
“There’s not too many buildings that are built to accommodate an 1800s stagecoach,” Bunnell said.
That problem was addressed on Saturday.
The lodge, currently undergoing substantial renovations, had a makeshift garage door cut into its side so the piece of living history could be rolled through to be put on permanent display.
It took about a dozen helpers and a significantly long track of plywood sheets, but the stagecoach's bright yellow wheels finally came to a stop under the lodge's newly redone roof.
Bunnell said his family was one of 600 that had to move when Mammoth Cave became a national park.
Knowing that some of his ancestors very well might have ridden the coach down from Cave City, he called the day a homecoming.
“Not just for the stagecoach, but for the families that were displaced.”