The Warren County Public Library cuts a ribbon on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to officially open the renamed downtown branch the Lisa Rice Library after the library director retired in March. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice speaks with former state Rep. Jody Richards and other friends, family and colleagues outside the Lisa Rice Library after a ribbon cutting to officially rename the downtown branch on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice talks with friends, family and colleagues outside the Lisa Rice Library after a ribbon cutting to officially rename the downtown branch on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Warren County Public Library cuts a ribbon on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to officially open the renamed downtown branch the Lisa Rice Library after the library director retired in March. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Warren County Public Library cuts a ribbon on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to officially open the renamed downtown branch the Lisa Rice Library after the library director retired in March. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman hands retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice the proclamation declaring July 12, 2023, as Lisa Rice Day during a ceremony to officially rename the downtown Warren County Public Library branch the Lisa Rice Library on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
(From right) Warren County Magistrate Rick Williams, Bowling Green City Commissioners Melinda Hill, Sue Parrigin and Carlos Bailey and Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman read a proclamation declaring July 12, 2023, as Lisa Rice Day during a ceremony to officially rename the downtown Warren County Public Library branch the Lisa Rice Library after the retired library director on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman applauds retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice for her accomplishments during her long career with the library as the downtown branch officially opens under its new name, the Lisa Rice Library, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees President Gayla Warner speaks about retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice’s accomplishments during her long career with the library as the downtown branch officially opens under its new name, the Lisa Rice Library, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice is recognized for her accomplishments during her long career with the library as the downtown branch officially opens under its new name, the Lisa Rice Library, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Warren County Public Library cuts a ribbon on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to officially open the renamed downtown branch the Lisa Rice Library after the library director retired in March. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice speaks with former state Rep. Jody Richards and other friends, family and colleagues outside the Lisa Rice Library after a ribbon cutting to officially rename the downtown branch on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice talks with friends, family and colleagues outside the Lisa Rice Library after a ribbon cutting to officially rename the downtown branch on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Warren County Public Library cuts a ribbon on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to officially open the renamed downtown branch the Lisa Rice Library after the library director retired in March. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Warren County Public Library cuts a ribbon on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to officially open the renamed downtown branch the Lisa Rice Library after the library director retired in March. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman hands retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice the proclamation declaring July 12, 2023, as Lisa Rice Day during a ceremony to officially rename the downtown Warren County Public Library branch the Lisa Rice Library on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
(From right) Warren County Magistrate Rick Williams, Bowling Green City Commissioners Melinda Hill, Sue Parrigin and Carlos Bailey and Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman read a proclamation declaring July 12, 2023, as Lisa Rice Day during a ceremony to officially rename the downtown Warren County Public Library branch the Lisa Rice Library after the retired library director on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman applauds retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice for her accomplishments during her long career with the library as the downtown branch officially opens under its new name, the Lisa Rice Library, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees President Gayla Warner speaks about retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice’s accomplishments during her long career with the library as the downtown branch officially opens under its new name, the Lisa Rice Library, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Retired Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice is recognized for her accomplishments during her long career with the library as the downtown branch officially opens under its new name, the Lisa Rice Library, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
For the past 23 years, Lisa Rice has been a fixture in the Warren County Public Library system.
Last April she retired and WCPL decided to honor her by re-naming the Main Library to the "Lisa Rice Library."
On Wednesday afternoon, community members celebrated the re-naming with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We don't have a great library just because we have a great library, it’s because of the leadership of Lisa Rice,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman. “What a fitting thing to name (the library) after her.”
Growing up, Rice was an avid reader, she said. In 1985 while attending Western Kentucky University, she was given the opportunity to work for WCPL and hasn’t left since. She has been working for the library in some capacity either as a student, part-time or full-time worker. For over 20 years, Rice has been providing books and materials to kids who were just like her.
“(My) family has always valued giving back to our communities and have been blessed with the career where I could do that as my job,” Rice said.
The hardest part about leaving WCPL for Rice was leaving the people, she said. It was apparent that the community feels the same way.
“When you get to go out to do (something) like a summer reading kickoff, and you're just out there playing with kids, making sure kids are getting books and (seeing) how excited they are to do that, that's easily my favorite part,” Rice said. “It is the people that I've gotten to interact with over the years.”