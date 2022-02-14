Rod Reprogle has traveled many miles, won many awards and had his fair share of adventures. Luckily for him, his new apartment in Bowling Green captures those decades’ worth of memories and successes.
Reprogle, 76, a native of Long Beach, Calif., recently moved from Tennessee to southcentral Kentucky, where he resides at Arcadia Senior Living.
His life’s journey has included 20 years in the military, 26 years working for Boeing aircraft company and 23 years of competition in car and truck shows.
The latter of those is clearly showcased in his new apartment.
Photos of cars he previously owned line the hallway next to his front door, vehicle memorabilia covers his walls and even his telephone is a toy car that lights up when he gets a call.
After competing in 200 shows, he said he won 188 of them and accumulated more than 200 trophies and plaques. His accolades garnered enough attention for people to start asking questions.
“A publishing company got a hold of me and asked, ‘What’s your secret?’ And I told them I didn’t have a secret – I just know how to win,” Reprogle said with a laugh. “They asked me if I wanted to write a book, and I told them I had no knowledge of how to write a book.”
He eventually got with a couple of co-authors and wrote his book, “The Mother of All Car Books: How to Get More Fun & Profit Buying, Showing and Selling Vintage and Classic Cars.”
The book was published in 1995 and can be found at his new residence along with several car magazines. He said his prized vehicles have graced the cover of 37 publications across four countries – one of which was from Germany.
“I can’t read any of what’s in here, but I’m happy my vehicle made the cover,” Reprogle said while holding the German magazine.
Joining with his joy of automobiles is Reprogle’s passionate love of anything to do with the 1950s, rock ’n’ roll and country music.
His “pride and joy” is a vintage jukebox that sits in the corner of his living room. Reprogle said it will soon be fully restored and operational so he can listen to the sounds of his favorite artists like Chuck Berry, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.
A few pictures hanging in his apartment depict 1950s culture, which he said acts as conversation pieces and a step back in time.
But it’s still his love of cars and trucks that dominate the living space.
Reprogle said he first got into the hobby when he bought one of his two sons a 1958 Chevy Impala as a high school graduation gift. After his son wanted a more sporty car, Reprogle sold the Chevy and saw new possibilities from the transaction.
He started doing car shows in 1980, and the rest was history as his apartment showcases.
However, only 13 trophies remain from what was an even more massive collection. The rest were given to a fundraiser so they can be reused to crown other achievements.
“I tried to bring everything that I could,” Reprogle said. “It’s been really nice living with what I have. It was hard to separate from them, but I kept a couple that were really special to me. You can’t get anymore in here. This is it.”
The most special of his awards is the first trophy he ever won from a car show. It rests next to his living room television.
Reprogle said he wasn’t alone in the endeavor to decorate nearly every inch of his new residence. He received help from family members such as his brother and niece who live in Bowling Green.
The effort has frozen the living space in a specific moment of time, but after a life spent traveling across the country, Reprogle is grateful he has reached such a comfortable pit stop.