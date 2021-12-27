GLASGOW – Dr. Bharat Mody is a stained-glass artist, making large, colorful creations as well as some that are quite small.
A retired general surgeon and local philanthropist, Mody started doing stained glass about 20 years ago.
“The way I started was I was helping Dr. Ahmed-Al Khatib, our gastroenterologist in those days, and he needed some help to do a big project. He asked me if I wanted to help him. That’s when I started, actually,” Mody said.
When Khatib moved from Glasgow, Mody continued to do stained glass and developed his own style.
“All of the credit of what I do goes to him,” Mody said, adding that Khatib helped him set up his stained-glass studio in his basement.
Mody’s stained-glass artwork features lots of geometrical shapes, which is something that many stained-glass artists utilize.
“The other thing I do different than others who do stained glass is that I frame it,” he said. “Like any other artwork you can put it on any good wall with the ceiling light on it. You don’t have to put it in a window.”
Mody often purchases the frames he uses for his artwork at the Glasgow-Barren County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore thrift shop along West Main Street.
He frames his artwork because he said not everyone has a window suitable for displaying the stained glass. Also, if it is put in a window it has to be treated differently so that water cannot get inside and damage the stained glass.
Mody uses various types of glass in his pieces.
“I order it through a catalog. All the design I do is my own design. Once I design it, I take all those big pieces, sort of put it together in a certain way and see how they will look together as a group. I try to match it. And that is how I decide the colors,” he said. “Sometimes, even after I cut the pieces to fit the design, still they may not look good, then I will change them. But that is how it works.”
With all of his pieces, he said he has made changes to them at least once.
The largest pieces he has done are the doors for the prayer room and the meditation room at the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home along Glenview Drive. Mody was the lead philanthropist for the hospice home.
“If we were to have commissioned the artwork for these doors, it would have cost thousands of dollars,” said Randy Burns, executive director of the T.J. Community Mission Foundation.
The doors are also among Mody’s favorite works of art he has created.
He works on his stained-glass pieces whenever he feels like it, so it is hard for him to say exactly how long it takes him to do one particular piece.
“On the average I work for two hours,” he said.
But for something like the doors of the prayer room and the meditation room at the hospice house, he estimates it took him about two months to complete.
Also among his favorites are pieces featuring Ganesh, which has an elephant’s head and is a Hindu god thought to remove obstacles in life and bring peace and prosperity, he said.
Mody has a couple of stained-glass pieces featuring Ganesh in his home and has given several to friends and family.
Mody finds his work in stained glass to be relaxing.
“If you are making a living from this, then you feel stressed often. But each and every piece I have is given to charity or given to friends as a gift. That way I don’t feel stressed out to sell them,” he said.
Mody has donated several of his stained-glass pieces to charities, including Children’s Day, T.J. Samson Mission Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County.
“I have sold lots of them,” he said. “I have sold it in a way that they don’t write a check to me. They write a check to one of my charities.”
He has a couple of pieces on display at the Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science on Western Kentucky University’s main campus in Bowling Green. He donated them as a gift to the university.
Mody said he enjoys doing stained glass for several reasons.
“First of all, it keeps me occupied and it keeps me away from trouble,” he said, laughing. “But really for me it is a stress reliever because I design my own thing. I make my own pace. And when I get done I feel great about it. Whether somebody likes it or not, I love it because I did it myself. That’s a good stress reliever.”