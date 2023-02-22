If Sabrina Whitney-Loving had the chance to do it all over again, she would.
The first African-American to retire from the Warren County Public Library still has a spot for libraries in her heart over two decades since her last day on the job.
“I just gained a lot of knowledge, a lot of friends,” she said. “I still have a lot of those friends today.”
Cornerview Community Church recognized Whitney-Loving as a Black History Change Maker for her library service last weekend.
She said she wasn’t the first Black person to work in the library – student workers had come before her – but she was the first to make it a career.
“I was just the one that was hired that stayed,” Whitney-Loving said. “Not the first African-American, there were plenty of African-Americans that had worked here as student workers and everything. I was just the one that was hired that stayed.”
Whitney-Loving said Judge Basil Griffin sent her, 18 years old at the time, down to the library to apply for the job in the late 1970s.
“He said ‘young lady, I’ve got the perfect job for you. Walk downtown to the Bowling Green Warren County Public Library, they’re going to interview you and I bet they’ll hire you today,’ ” she said. “They hired me that day and I started working the next day.”
She stayed with the library until her retirement in 2001.
Before working as a librarian, Whitney-Loving, the eldest of three daughters, helped her parents out at her father Donald Whitney’s soul food business.
“Don’s Tea Room on Third Street,” she said.
She started out behind the desk, checking out books and answering phones, before getting the job of overdue librarian.
“I had to help out with the overdues and send all the overdue notices. I had some people that would get a little upset with me, but it was all good,” she said, smiling.
Whitney-Loving also got to work acquisitions, responsible for ordering new material for all library branches.
“It was almost like Christmas for me because I got to open up all of the boxes that were delivered here – new books, CDs, cassettes, anything that came,” she said.
She said that when she first started, “a lot of people weren’t used to a Black person being at the front desk.”
When she first started the job, some white patrons refused to hand her their library cards, instead placing them on the counter.
“They wouldn’t hand it to me,” she said. “I would check them out and I would say ‘thank you, you have a nice day and come back’, and I’d go to hand it back to them and they wouldn’t take it.”
Eventually, that attitude passed.
“Those people, they became some of my best friends,” she said. “ ... Racism wasn’t taught in our family, racism wasn’t discussed in our family. We didn’t know any different, we just knew to treat everybody the same. I just feel like there’s some good in everybody.”
Whitney-Loving believes libraries are a much needed piece of any community due to just how many services they offer.
“We offer so much here – I still say we – we offer so much here, from the children up to the adults,” she said. “All I can say is I love libraries, and everyone should learn how to read.”