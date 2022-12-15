Several members of the area’s legal community representing multiple generations filtered through the fourth floor rotunda of the Warren County Justice Center Wednesday afternoon for a reception to honor retiring Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton.
The Bowling Green resident has spent 14 years as the state’s top judiciary official, shepherding Kentucky’s judicial system through advances in technology, statewide redistricting and times of financial tumult.
A graduate of Western Kentucky University who earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky, Minton worked in private law practice for 15 years before beginning a 30-year career on the bench, starting as a Warren Circuit Court Judge in 1992.
In 2003, Minton won election to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, serving there until 2006 when he was voted onto the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Minton’s fellow justices named him chief justice in 2008, and he has served in that capacity since then.
Minton announced last year his plans to retire from his post.
As the state’s chief justice, Minton’s responsibilities involved more than simply hearing cases that made their way up to the state’s highest court.
Each year, Minton delivered his state of the judiciary address to the Kentucky General Assembly, highlighting issues of importance to the judicial branch in order to persuade lawmakers to find funding to address them.
Minton was a strong advocate for increasing salaries for judicial employees across the system, be they state circuit and district court judges or non-elected employees in the county circuit clerks’ offices.
“I’m pleased that we really have been able to have some measure of success convincing the General Assembly to fund pay for people who work in this system,” Minton said. “We have been able now to make statistical comparisons and demonstrate that workers in the judicial branch earn considerably less to do important jobs and the General Assembly has responded in a positive way with pay increases and that’s important for those who do the work.”
In later years, Minton highlighted the gap in judicial salaries between Kentucky judges and their counterparts in neighboring states, a disparity he noted in his final state of the judiciary earlier this year.
Minton’s tenure as chief justice has been bookended by issues that threatened to pose a disruption to the judicial system.
When he was named chief justice, the Great Recession was at its height, presenting a financial challenge to keep judicial centers fully staffed.
“Our system really had to struggle to keep courthouses open,” said Minton, recalling in 2012 when judicial branch employees were furloughed for three days, a measure taken in the wake of a budget cut to the judiciary of more than $25 million that had been approved by state lawmakers.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought about another challenging environment for Minton to navigate.
A series of emergency orders declared throughout 2020 by the state supreme court allowed daily operations to continue at judicial centers through virtual hearings.
“On the front end of the pandemic, we didn’t know how long it was going to last or how deep it was going to go, but we were able to react rather quickly and do a really good job to pivot to technology,” Minton said. “I had never even heard of Zoom and all of a sudden we were on Zoom. We all learned very quickly, the judges, the clerks, the lawyers and litigants were all willing to make that change to keep the courts in operation.”
Court-by-Zoom was one of a number of ways Minton ensured access to the justice system.
He also led the KYeCourts initiative that enabled electronic court records to be filed in every county, formed a commission to improve civil legal aid for the poor and led efforts in drafting the state’s judicial redistricting plan, a measure taken to reduce caseloads that were overburdening circuit and district courts in several counties.
As he steps away from his post, Minton looks at the November elections as instructive on how the public sees the judicial branch operating in the future.
Some of last month’s judicial elections on the circuit court level and for the supreme court were infused with funding from conservative-leaning political action committees, which brought a more decidedly partisan tone to what have been nonpartisan judicial races.
“The independence of the judiciary is important for the people of Kentucky, and I’m pleased that the last election demonstrated the independence of the judiciary is still important to the voters and I hope that continues to be the case,” Minton said. “Our constitution mandates that we conduct apolitical, nonpolitical judicial elections ... it’s an important constitutional principle, but it’s going to be a constant effort to try to understand what that means in today’s political climate where things are so highly politicized.”
Minton’s successor on the state supreme court, Justice-elect Kelly Thompson, is a contemporary who ran unsuccessfully against Minton for a seat on the Kentucky Court of Appeals and has been a long-time observer of Minton’s abilities as a chief justice.
“He’s a man of collaboration and communication and he doesn’t have any bad vibes in him,” Thompson said. “He’s a very positive man, nobody gets mad at him, he commands respect and I’m happy he’s going to have some time off. This was a very difficult job, not only to do the work as a justice but also be the face of the entire court system and the administrator of the entire court system.”
Minton began nurturing an interest in the law as a student at the old College High School, reading biographies in the school library about well known figures who were lawyers and judges.
The outgoing chief justice is looking forward to retirement.
“I have plans to spend more time with my grandson and my wife has plans for me to spend more time out of the house,” Minton said.