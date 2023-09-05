The Edmonson County Lions Club fair has had its share of difficulties over the past few years, but it returns this week bigger and better than ever.
Closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of a carnival since 2019 are just some of the reasons for the fair’s decline.
“Basically, ever since 2015 or 2016, the carnival started to take a dive and it just couldn’t recover,” said Corey Culbreth, the fair board’s Kentucky Farm Bureau representative. “Covid didn’t help and neither did the lack of a carnival. The community was very disappointed. They felt like that, in a way, the Lions Club had given up on them.”
Culbreth said he came on last year as a new member because he really wanted to help the Lions Club.
“As a Farm Bureau agent, I hear what people are saying every day and it just felt like people were losing trust in the Lions Club, and the club really doesn’t deserve that,” he said.
So this year, fair board members decided to “take the bull by the horns” and make improvements to the fair in order to win back supporters.
“We are getting Paradise Amusements and are going to have the biggest, best carnival we have ever had,” he said.
Culbreth said other exciting additions to this year’s fair include several different 4-H events on Tuesday’s opening night, such as the lawn tractor driving contest, cupcake wars, fashion revue, barbecue cook-off and KOTTPA truck and tractor pull.
Door prizes will also be available Tuesday, including UK football and basketball tickets, a YETI cooler, AirPods, a chainsaw and gift cards.
Family Night will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and the mud bog will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, which Culbreth said is a “very popular and interesting event.”
The Fair Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and the sanctioned mud run will be at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We will have several local classes available for the mud run,” he said. “It’s not just for Edmonson County, but also for any county that touches it.”
Saturday’s events include a poultry show and fun pet and livestock show at 10 a.m. and a demolition derby at 7 p.m.
Culbreth said he hopes to see a large crowd at this year’s fair.
“We just want people to come out and support us,” he said. “We have worked really hard and a lot of people are putting in a lot of effort to put this out. We also want people to know it’s not just for folks in Edmonson County, but it’s a regional event. I just want everyone to be excited for us and to enjoy it.”
The fair run will through Saturday and admission is $15 per person, per day. Children under 32 inches tall get in free.