"A Quiet Place Part II" was slated to open March 2020, but a week before its release the coronavirus pandemic caused the shutdown of theaters worldwide - putting this eagerly anticipated sequel on the shelf.
Here we are 14 months later and "Quiet Place" has arrived to officially kick off the summer 2021 season (along with Disney's "Cruella"). The John Krasinski sequel proves to be the perfect film at the perfect time - a satisfying blockbuster sequel that deserves to be seen in the biggest theater you can find.
"A Quiet Place" takes the intimacy of the original and expands it in a way that is fresh and full of thrills - a cinematic rollercoaster that will leave audiences gripping their seats from all the tension.
This sequel actually begins with an amazing extended sequence that goes back to the first day the aliens arrived - and how quickly they wreacked havoc with few survivors.
The film then picks up where "A Quiet Place" left off - with the Abbotts still on their farm. The father Lee (Krasinski) died at the end of the first film leaving Evelyn (Emily Blunt) to care for her two adolescents Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) and their newborn baby.
Evelyn opts to leave the farm and try to find help, eventually meeting up with former neighbor Emmett (Cillian Murphy) in his makeshift fortress in an abandoned factory.
This is just the beginning of the family's quest to ultimately get to safety, with Krasinski (who also served as the film's screenwriter) using the wider canvass as a way to expand the thrills in some intriguing ways.
"A Quiet Place Part II" has several impressive set pieces beyond the opening flashback - including a sequence that involves three stories interweaved in a manner that only amps up the tension.
Murphy is a solid addition to the cast, but the real star here is Simmonds - giving the chance to show that she is more than capable of holding her own as an action hero.
While "A Quiet Place Part II" has some incredible high points, the film does tend to drag during the necessary slower moments that create the story's ebbs and flows. But from a technical standpoint this is a film that once again is near perfection. Krasinski may still have trouble with his story between scares, but boy can he make a scary moment work.
The ending leaves the door wide open for another sequel, essentially making this a 97 minute trailer for "A Quiet Place Part III." That's OK though because Krasinski has already proven with the first two films that he is more than capable of keeping this franchise unique and exciting - re-inventing a genre that has long needed a boost of originality.