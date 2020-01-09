There have been plenty of films about war, but few are as immersive as “1917.” The latest from Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes takes its audiences right into the trenches to create a real-time, almost first-person experience.
It may feel like a gimmick reserved for video games, but in the hands of Mendes and a talented crew – including cinematographer Roger Deakins – this is an emotionally draining and compelling experience.
The film tells the story of two British soldiers, Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay), who are presented with a dangerous assignment in World War I. A battalion with 1,600 men, including Blake’s brother, is ready to advance on German troops and the men believe they have the upper hand. The planned attack is actually a trap with the German troops ready to ambush.
With communications cut off, Blake and Schofield are asked to go deep into enemy territory and deliver a message to call off the attack before it’s too late.
Mendes, who co-wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, makes this as much about the visual experience as it is about the story of these two men. And while Chapman and MacKay are both good enough to make you care about their plight, it’s Mendes’ crisp direction and Deakins’ Oscar-worthy cinematography that give “1917” its emotional impact. This film should be seen on the biggest screen possible, because its attention to detail calls on the audience to pay attention to everything in every shot.
Mendes’ camera is always moving, following these two soldiers in real time to create the illusion of one single shot (it was actually cut together from multiple takes, but it’s so seamless you can’t tell). It’s a decision that effectively captures the tension and shows how on the edge soldiers in World War I, or any war for that matter, are. Every turn, every decision is not just vital to their mission, but to their lives as well.
While the real-time element heightens the tension and makes the experience more immersive, it does lead to a couple of lulls in the film (which usually come after a big moment to allow audiences to breathe a bit and reflect on what just happened). If Mendes could have tightened up those lulls just a little bit more, “1917” could have been an all-time great film.
As it is, it’s still one of the best films of 2019 and a film that should take the momentum from last week’s Golden Globes win for best drama and parlay it into contention for a slew of Oscar nominations, which will be announced next week.
- To get Micheal Compton’s review of “Just Mercy” visit his blog at bgdaily news.com/blogs/reel_to_reel or follow him on Twitter @mcompton428. Email him at mcompton@bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.