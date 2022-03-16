“The Adam Project” is exactly the kind of big-budget and highly entertaining fluff you usually see in multiplexes during the summer movie season.
But that latest collaboration between actor Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, the team behind “Free Guy,” is actually available in the comfort of your own home – streaming on Netflix. It’s an enjoyable bit of escapism that gets a lot out of its talented cast.
In “The Adam Project,” Reynolds stars as the title character, a pilot in 2052 who travels back in time 30 years – accidentally meeting up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell), who is struggling with the recent death of his father, Louis (Mark Ruffalo).
Older Adam has come back looking for his wife Laura (Zoe Saldaña) while being chased by a woman named Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener). Sorian was the former business partner of Louis, who has risen to power in the future – perhaps benefiting from the time travel she helped make a reality.
Older Adam and younger Adam set out on a quest to alter the timeline and stop Sorian from rising to her powerful position.
“The Adam Project” is an idea that has been in development for a long time, with Tom Cruise once attached – with rewrites leading to four screenwriters credited to the film (Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin). The time travel element evokes memories of “Back to the Future,” although things happen in “The Adam Project” that are really quite preposterous if you take time to think about them.
Fortunately, Levy moves everything along at such a brisk pace that there is really not much time to stop and think about the plot holes. Levy brings the same high energy during the action sequences that he did to “Free Guy” – creating some fun and exciting moments.
But Levy also slows things down enough to provide a bit of heart to the film as we see older Adam reflect on his life choices while trying to mentor his younger self on not making those same mistakes.
Reynolds and Scobell work well together, with Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner – as Adam’s mom – also strong in supporting roles. They all bring the human element that makes this work – and makes it really easy to forgive the film’s shortcomings.