Who would have thought that a movie about trying to secure the rights for a shoe deal would be so good?
Yet, that's the case with "Air" - the latest from director Ben Affleck that is effortlessly entertaining (OK, it clearly took some effort) thanks to strong direction and a stacked cast that gets to take a swing at this meaty material.
It's smart, funny and just an absolute blast.
"Air" takes place in 1984 with Nike barely a player in the basketball shoe entry. The company's co-founder and CEO Phil Knight (Affleck) wants to make a splash and turns to longtime friend and Nike's basketball savant Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) to find the person — or persons — to be the centerpiece of the next campaign.
Sonny wants to get North Carolina guard Michael Jordan — the third pick in the NBA draft — seeing a competitive nature that makes him believe that Jordan could truly be special (as we all know he turned out to be right).
Sonny has to fight with Phil and the rest of Nike to back him on the quest to secure Jordan — with fellow shoe companies Reebok and Adidias also in the mix.
Like "The Social Network" or even sports films like "Moneyball" and "Jerry Maguire," the action in "Air" comes from the interaction between these characters. Fortunately, first-time screenwriter Alex Convery has delivered a compelling script that gives his cast plenty to sink their teeth into.
And boy is it a cast capable of elevating material that is already pretty special. Longtime friends Affleck and Damon have wonderful chemistry together, making all of their interactions feel fresh and exciting.
The cast also includes strong work from Jason Bateman as Nike's director of marketing, Chris Tucker as a former athlete turned Nike executive and Matthew Mayer as Nike's shoe designer and Chris Messina as Jordan's agent.
Just when you think the cast couldn't be any better, Academy Award winner Viola Davis arrives as Jordan's mother, giving a performance that only adds to her stellar career.
With all these pieces, and wonderful performances in place, Affleck makes an interesting decision to make Jordan more of a shadow over these proceedings — a presence more than a true character. It's a decision that could have easily backfired, but Affleck makes it work here. We know Jordan, but what makes "Air" so interesting is we get to see his journey from a different perspective.
It makes "Air" fresh and exciting, a film that is among the very best in 2023 to date.