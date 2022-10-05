With an absolutely loaded cast and a filmmaker like David O. Russell at the helm, it is easy to see why some pegged “Amsterdam” as a possible Oscar contender when the project was originally announced.
Those lofty expectations will likely make the film easy fodder, but if you are willing to just sit back and be entertained you might be pleasantly surprised by “Amsterdam.” It’s an old school dark comedy with an uber-talented cast that all work together to create an enjoyable bit of cinematic escapism.
“Amsterdam” tells of three people – Burt (Christian Bale), Harold (John David Washington) and Valerie (Margot Robbie) – who form an unlikely friendship during World War I.
Flash forward to the 1930s and the trio have gone their separate ways until Harold asks Burt to help him investigate the death of a New York socialite only to be framed for a murder during the investigation.
Harold and Burt set out to clear their name – with a little help from Valerie – only to uncover a bigger plot involving an attempt to overthrow the government.
“Amsterdam” claims to be loosely based on actual events, but the film is clearly more fictional than factual with Russell using this story as a starting point to create a sharply cynical dark comedy.
Bale, Washington and Robbie have great natural chemistry and comic timing – playing off each other so well that you can tell they are all having a blast in roles much lighter than most on their impressive resumes.
While the three leads anchor the film there is so much star power throughout with everyone from comedians Chris Rock and Michael Myers to Oscar winners Robert DeNiro and Rami Malek to Anya Taylor-Joy and even Taylor Swift dropping in (Swift is so unexpectedly delightful that I hope she signs on for more film roles).
It would be easy for “Amsterdam” to get bogged down with all the star power on the screen, but Russell the director keeps it moving along at a breezy enough pace to make it all work quite well.
“Amsterdam” reminded me a lot of one of Russell’s earlier films “Flirting With Disaster” which also put an insanely talented cast into an absurd dark comedy.
“Amsterdam” does get a little too soap boxy in the final act when Russell tries to thread the needle and tie his story to today’s political discourse, but it is a small setback for a film that is so much fun – and not nearly the disaster that some people have led you to believe.