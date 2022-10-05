Review: 'Amsterdam' wastes incredible talent on a dull story

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Christian Bale (from left), Margot Robbie and John David Washington in a scene from “Amsterdam.”

 Merie Weismiller Wallace, 20th Century Studios/via AP

With an absolutely loaded cast and a filmmaker like David O. Russell at the helm, it is easy to see why some pegged “Amsterdam” as a possible Oscar contender when the project was originally announced.

