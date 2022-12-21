Writer/director Damien Chazelle attacks the end of the silent movie era in exhilarating fashion with his latest film “Babylon,” an overstuffed, overindulgent ode to cinema that throws a lot at the audience, but when it hits (and it does it a lot in the 189 minute run time), it really flies.
“Babylon” takes place at the end of the silent movie era with multiple story threads. Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) is a dashing, playboy leading man who sees the transition to sound in movies as his potential downfall.
Manny Torres (Diego Calva) is a fixer for the Hollywood elite who has aspirations of being a big force in the movies. He falls for aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), a wild-child from New Jersey who will do anything to become a movie star.
Chazelle uses these three characters to create multiple rise and fall storylines that interweave throughout the film. There are also plot threads involving a jazz musician named Sidney (Jovan Adepo) and a cabaret singer named Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li) that don’t quite get the same amount of development as the main three stories.
I’ll admit there is a lot to take in during “Babylon,” but to Chazelle’s credit he manages to mostly bring the stories together. It all starts with a wild Hollywood party that feels like a cross between “Cabaret” and “Caligula” and builds to a final scene that is as memorable and poignant as any film in 2022.
But the journey from point A to B isn’t without its bumps and bruises. “Babylon” throws so much at you that at times it can feel overwhelming with the plethora of names that round out the cast – from Jean Smart as a gossip columnist to Tobey Maguire in a small role in the final act that veers wildly into the same territory as the failed drug bust in the final act of “Boogie Nights.”
That sequence isn’t the only time “Babylon” draws from “Boogie Nights” with it feeling like Chazelle is channeling his inner Paul Thomas Anderson. It’s a creative decision that works for a while but starts to wear down in the final hour.
Fortunately the cast – in particular the three leads – manage to keep it from coming completely off the tracks. Pitt continues to ooze charm much in the same way he did in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” while Calva is a revelation – proving he can keep up with his very talented co-leads.
Then there is Robbie, who is absolutely breathtaking as Nelly. She gives “Babylon” it’s heart and soul – the epitome of the city girl who comes to Hollywood with big dreams only to have the system rip her apart. Robbie is asked to do a lot here and she pulls it off flawlessly. Her performance alone is enough of a reason to see “Babylon,” but fortunately Chazelle has given audiences even more than that – it’s a passion project that may not always work, but the sum of the parts is so great that it’s easy to forgive the shortcomings.