"Babysplitters" a funny look at parenthood

Editor’s note: With movie theaters limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
“Babysplitters” is the kind of movie that could have gone horribly wrong, a comedy about parenthood with a rather strange setup.
Yet writer/director Sam Friedlander makes this work with help from a solid cast headed by Danny Pudi from the TV series “Community.”
Pudi plays Jeff, an executive in a startup business who wants to be a father someday but is focused on his career at the moment. His wife, Sarah (Emily Chang), is a little more eager to start the family, believing that her biological clock is ticking.
Jeff and Sarah are at odds on if or when to start a family and share their concerns with friends Don (Eddie Alfano) and Taylor (Maiara Walsh) one night over dinner. They learn that Don and Taylor are in the same situation – Don wants to start a family, but Taylor isn’t sure she’s ready to be a mom yet.
This leads to the two couples hatching a plan to conceive and share one baby between them. The plan goes smoothly at first before things spiral out of control.
“Babysplitters” could have easily played like a bad sitcom full of cringe-inducing moments, but Friedlander’s script has something working for it – capturing the anxieties of a first-time parent in an honest and refreshing way.
The film also has some genuinely funny moments, but it’s mixed with some unexpected moments of warmth that gives “Babysplitters” a little bit of unexpected depth.
It helps that all four leads show the kind of natural likability that makes it all work. It’s nice to see Pudi branch out with something slightly different from his work in “Community,” but the other three leads – especially Chang – are just as effective.
“Babysplitters” does feel like it’s going to get a little too complicated in the middle third, but Friedlander brings it together rather nicely. The result is one of those quirky little indie comedies that would likely have gotten lost in normal times, but proves to be the perfect option during a pandemic to enjoy with your significant other in the confines of your own home.
