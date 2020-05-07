Bening, Nighy shine in tender drama "Hope Gap"

Editor’s note: With movie theaters closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
Hollywood has always had a love/hate relationship with marriage. For every happy ending, there seems to be a “Kramer vs. Kramer” or “Marriage Story” that deals frankly with divorce.
“Hope Gap” is the latest film to tackle the subject. And while it may draw comparisons to other divorce movies, it does so in a much more refrained matter in large part because of its two outstanding leads – Annette Bening and Bill Nighy – and a nice supporting turn from Josh O’Connor.
Bening and Nighy play Grace and Edward, a couple married for 29 years whose relationship feels more like a routine than a marriage. Grace thinks everything is perfectly fine and that both are happy, but Edward soon reveals that isn’t the case – announcing he is leaving her for another woman.
It’s from that point where “Hope Gap” really finds its emotional core – with writer/director William Nicholson exploring the aftermath of Edward’s descent in an honest and engaging manner.
Edward just wants to move on from the regret of staying in a relationship that he realized was doomed early on. Nighy brings that pain and regret out in convincing fashion, striking that balance of someone who still cares for his ex-wife but doesn’t love her anymore.
Grace doesn’t want to let go and is determined to keep the marriage going even when it’s obvious it’s time to move on. Bening brings that passion and desperation to the screen magnificently. This is a woman whose life has come crashing down, leaving Grace unsure if or how she moves forward. Like Nighy, Bening finds the balance in her character that makes her authentic.
Then there is their grown son Jamie (played by O’ Connor), who is caught in the middle of his parents’ breakup while trying to navigate his own rocky relationship. Much of the second half of “Hope Gap” is as much about Jamie as it is Grace and Edward, showing how the emotional damage of a breakup goes beyond the couple involved. By spending so much time with Jamie’s relationships with his parents, Nicholson takes “Hope Gap” on a slightly unexpected path but one that only strengthens the material.
When “Hope Gap” finds its footing it really takes flight, allowing this talented cast to create something that is honest and raw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.