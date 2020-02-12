One of the best things about "Suicide Squad" was Margot Robbie's playful bad girl Harley Quinn.
Now Quinn gets her own movie in "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey" – an insanely fun spinoff that gives Robbie a wider canvass to work. Director Cathy Yan has captured the essence of Robbie's performance, giving this character the perfect vehicle to go out on her own.
"Prey" begins with Quinn breaking up with the Joker, ready to start fresh and prove she is capable of going out on her own.
But she quickly realizes her newfound freedom comes with a price – with Harley the target of nearly everyone in Gotham City.
Harley befriends a young girl named Cassandra (Ella Jay Basco) who is being targeted by a common enemy, a nightclub owner and crime lord named Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor).
With the help of a police officer (Rosie Perez), a nightclub singer (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and a mysterious vigilante (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Harley hatches a plan to save the girl from Roman.
From the opening moments, it's clear this is going to be a film that embraces the madness of its anti-hero lead and uses that madness to create chaos on the screen. Yan stages some clever action sequences that take glee in some over-the-top of violence that makes sure the film earns its R rating. The director also juggles the narrative in a way that is as hectic as its lead character – a decision that doesn't always work, but for the most part adds to the film's chaotic style.
Robbie is clearly having a blast here – a self-aware performance that gives the actress a chance to crack one liners as the bodies pile up.
McGregor seems to be having just as much fun, delightfully chewing up the scenery as the film's main villain.
Basco makes a good sidekick and Perez has some moments as well, but Smollett-Bell and Winstead really shine – especially Winstead who gets some nice comedic moments as the socially awkward assassin.
"Prey" never really takes itself too seriously, which gives the film a bit of an edge over other DC entries – including the film that spawned it.
This spinoff is definitely an improvement on its predecessor – a film that opens the door to a lot of fun possibilities for Harley Quinn and her new partners in crime.
