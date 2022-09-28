Marilyn Monroe remains an iconic figure 60 years after her tragic passing.
In that time she has been immortalized in film plenty of times – ranging from "My Week With Marilyn" to the recreation of her iconic scene in "The Seven Year Itch" during "Pulp Fiction."
The latest depiction is the Netflix film "Blonde" – a very liberal re-imagining of her tragic life from writer/director Andrew Dominik. Working from a novel by Joyce Carol Oates (a novel meant to be a fictional account of Monroe's life), Dominik has created a bleak and at times exploitative look at the iconic actress.
It's a film that never lets up detailing the pain and suffering in Monroe's life – a nearly three-hour experience that is tough to watch and overshadows some strong work from Ana de Armas.
Instead of going with a linear narrative, Dominik opts for the same stream of conscientiousness he used in the critically acclaimed "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford." We see Monroe in moments that shaped her life, her career and her uncertainties of her own talents as she is continually marginalized by the movie business.
It begins with an abusive mother (Julianne Nicholson) and continues throughout her brief life (she died in 1962 at age 36). "Blonde" hones in on patterns of abuse, sexual assault (which is so graphic it is the reason the film received an NC-17 rating) and how she was seemingly exploited by everyone she ever came in contact with.
Monroe's pains and struggles are delivered quite well by de Armas, who effectively captures the iconic actress. Her resemblance to Monroe and ability to capture the mannerisms of the late actress are almost uncanny. Unfortunately it is a one-note performance, not because of de Armas but due to Dominik's screenplay giving her little to do but to react to all the pain and suffering inflicted on her.
Most of the film is Monroe on the verge of tears, emotional breakdowns that continually feel quite exploitative. Monroe's life is a tragic lesson, but "Blonde" hammers that home in such an uncomfortable manner that it makes the film (while technically sound) hard to watch.
There are too many wrong creative decisions that were made to ever allow the film to get going. "Blonde" is just too painful of an experience to appreciate de Armas and the craftsmanship involved in recreating this icon. Both actresses certainly deserve better.