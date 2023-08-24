There really hasn't been a film quite like "Blue Beetle."
From its mostly Latino cast to its focus more on family relationships than action, this is one of the most low-key comic book films ever made. That laid back approach proves to be the film's strength, with "Beetle" one of the most charming surprises of the year.
In "Blue Beetle," Xolo Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad who returns to his hometown of Palmera City to learn that his family, under major financial duress, faces eviction from their home.
Jaime and his sister Milagro (Belissa Escobedo) get a job working at the home of the CEO of Kord Industries, Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon). While at home, Jaime witnesses a power struggle between Victoria and niece Jenny (Bruna Marquezine).
When Jenny steals an ancient alien artifact known as a Scarab from Kord Industries, she gives it to Jaime for safe keeping, only to have the potential weapon choose Jaime to be its host. Jaime begins his transformation from college grad to super hero Blue Beetle – looking to save himself and his family from Victoria and her henchman Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo).
"Blue Beetle" was directed by Angel Manuel Soto working from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. From the opening scenes, it becomes apparent the film is going to rely on characters and relationships much more than action (not to say "Beetle" completely abandons that element of the comic book genre).
It's a welcome surprise as the audience doesn't just get invested in Jaime, but his entire immediate family as the story unfolds. Some of the best moments in "Beetle" come in the interactions between the family, which feels genuine and authentic.
Maridueña has been one of the standout young cast members in "Cobra Kai," but in "Beetle" he proves he is capable of being a leading man with a laid-back presence that perfectly fits the film.
Jaime's entire family adds strong support, especially Adriana Barraza as his grandmother, who winds up with a backstory that I wouldn't mind seeing as a spin-off prequel, and George Lopez as Jaime's conspiracy-theory driven uncle.
"Blue Beetle" does build to the rather predictable final battle, where the special effects take center stage. It doesn't completely drag the film down; in fact it works despite being pretty much a by-the-numbers finale taken straight from the comic book genre playbook. And Sarandon's villain is a little over-the-top, feeling out of place in a film that is so grounded in its family story.
Still, it's a small quibble for a film that genuinely surprised me throughout. This is probably one of the best DC entries in recent memory, a film with more heart than expected.