“Bones and All” is a coming of age film with bite.
Working from the 2015 novel by Camille DeAngelis, director Luca Guadagnino has deftly struck a tonal balance to create a tender story of first love set in a disturbing world where cannibals walk among us.
Maren (Taylor Russell) is one of those cannibals – an 18-year-old girl living with her father in Virginia in the 1980s. When Maren acts on her cannibalistic impulses at a sleepover with high school classmates, it is the last straw for her dad (André Holland).
She is left to fend on her own – with only a cassette tape left by her father – to help explain her history and provide some guidance as she attempts to find her way in the world.
Her father also reveals that Maren’s mother is still alive. Maren sets out on a quest to find her mom. During her journey, she crosses paths with Lee (Timothée Chalamet), a young man who also craves human flesh.
The couple set out on a cross country journey determined to start anew – only to find their past is still very much part of their present.
Russell is no stranger to playing young women trying to find their way with this role similar to the character she portrayed in 2019’s underrated “Waves.”
She is just as good here with a performance that makes it easy for the audience to invest in her journey.
Chalamet is solid as well, with the two leads having good chemistry that makes their relationship believable.
“Bones and All” also features some small memorable roles from Chloë Sevigny and Jessica Harper as well as an absolutely terrifying supporting turn by Mark Rylance.
He brings the horror element to the film as Sully, a fellow cannibal who begins to stalk Maren after an earlier interaction.
Rylance evokes memories of Robert DeNiro in “Cape Fear” with his slow, deliberate vocal cadence. From the moment he first appears on screen, you know this guy is trouble, and Rylance does a good job of creating tension without even doing anything.
It’s one of 2022’s most interesting supporting turns.
“Bones and All” does tend to meander a bit – with the pacing a little choppy at times – but overall there is enough here to keep an audience invested. It’s a impressive feat to balance romance with horror elements, so it is a credit to the cast and Guadagnino that they are able to pull it off.
This is a unique experience that will hopefully find the audience it justly deserves.